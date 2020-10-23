The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation, In Other News

Kapil Dev suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TWINKLE GURNANI
Published Oct 23, 2020, 3:35 pm IST
Updated Oct 23, 2020, 3:35 pm IST
He was admitted to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (Okhla Road) emergency department at 1:00 am on 23rd October
Former Captain of Indian Cricket Team, Kapil Dev.
New Delhi : Legendary Indian cricketer and captain of the 1983 World Cup-winning side Kapil Dev underwent an angioplasty on Friday morning at a Delhi hospital after he complained of uneasiness and chest pain, which was later confirmed to be a heart attack.  

He was admitted to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (Okhla Road) emergency department at 1:00 am on 23rd October with a complaint of chest pain. He was evaluated and an emergency coronary angioplasty was performed in the middle of night as per the preliminary report issued by Fortis Escorts, Okhla, Delhi

 

The former cricketer also famously known for being a cricket commentator and a philanthropist was also dealing with diabetes-related health issues.

The news of Kapil Dev's heart attack has taken the social media by a storm as fans took to social media platforms like twitter to wish the 'Wisden Indian Cricketer' a speedy recovery. Famous Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, Rajasthan Royals (from their official twitter account), Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, MLA Rizwan Arshad were among the first to take to social media to extend their support and prayers to the legendary cricketer

 

"Concerned to learn that the legendary #KapilDev has suffered a heart attack & is in hospital. His mighty heart won many a battle for India. Wishing him the very best in winning this one too. " wrote Shashi Tharoor in a tweet.

...
