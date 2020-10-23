Indian Army chief commissions INS Kavaratti in Vizag

Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Mukund Naravane, along with Commander-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command, Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, CMD of GRSE Kolkata, Rear Admiral Vipin Kumar Saxena, and Commanding Officer of INS Kavaratti, Cdr Sandeep Singh unveils a plaque at the commissioning ceremony of Anti-Submarine Warfare Stealth Corvette, INS Kavaratti at Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane commissioned INS Kavaratti, the Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) stealth corvette built under Project 28 (Kamorta Class), at a ceremony held at the Naval Dockyard here on Thursday.

Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral Vipin Kumar Saxena (Retd.), CMD, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Limited, Kolkata, and other dignitaries were present during the commissioning ceremony.

The event marks formal commissioning into the Navy of the last of four ASW corvettes designed indigenously by Indian Navy’s in-house organisation – Directorate of Naval Design and constructed by GRSE.



General Naravane was presented a guard of honour on arrival at the Naval Jetty. Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain addressed the gathering, which was followed by reading out of the Commissioning Warrant of the Ship by its Commanding Officer, Commander Sandeep Singh.



Subsequently, hoisting of the Naval Ensign onboard for the first time and ‘Breaking of the Commissioning Pennant’, with National Anthem being played, marked the symbolic tradition of commissioning. Army Chief later unveiled the Commissioning Plaque and dedicated the ship to the nation. He also addressed the gathering attending the commissioning ceremony.



Named after capital of the Lakshadweep group of islands, INS Kavaratti has been constructed using high-grade DMR 249A steel produced in India. The sleek and magnificent ship spans 109 metres in length, 14 metres in breadth and with displacement of 3,300 tonnes. It can rightfully be regarded as one of the most potent anti-submarine warships to have been constructed in India.



The unique feature of this ship is the high level of indigenisation incorporated in its production, which is in consonance with the national objective of “Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

INS Kavaratti is being manned by a team of 12 officers and 134 sailors with Commander Sandeep Singh at the helm as first Commanding Officer. The ship would be an integral part of Eastern Fleet under the Eastern Naval Command.