The Indian Premier League 2020

 LIVE !  :  Such scenes were witnessed across the city last week. Hyderabad lakes breach after record-breaking heavy rains
 
Nation Other News 23 Oct 2020 Indian Army chief co ...
Nation, In Other News

Indian Army chief commissions INS Kavaratti in Vizag

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 23, 2020, 1:26 am IST
Updated Oct 23, 2020, 4:20 am IST
Unique feature of this ship is the high level of indigenisation incorporated in its production
Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Mukund Naravane, along with Commander-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command, Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, CMD of GRSE Kolkata, Rear Admiral Vipin Kumar Saxena, and Commanding Officer of INS Kavaratti, Cdr Sandeep Singh unveils a plaque at the commissioning ceremony of Anti-Submarine Warfare Stealth Corvette, INS Kavaratti at Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.
 Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Mukund Naravane, along with Commander-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command, Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, CMD of GRSE Kolkata, Rear Admiral Vipin Kumar Saxena, and Commanding Officer of INS Kavaratti, Cdr Sandeep Singh unveils a plaque at the commissioning ceremony of Anti-Submarine Warfare Stealth Corvette, INS Kavaratti at Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane commissioned INS Kavaratti, the Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) stealth corvette built under Project 28 (Kamorta Class), at a ceremony held at the Naval Dockyard here on Thursday.

Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral Vipin Kumar Saxena (Retd.), CMD, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Limited, Kolkata, and other dignitaries were present during the commissioning ceremony.

 

The event marks formal commissioning into the Navy of the last of four ASW corvettes designed indigenously by Indian Navy’s in-house organisation – Directorate of Naval Design and constructed by GRSE.
 

General Naravane was presented a guard of honour on arrival at the Naval Jetty. Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain addressed the gathering, which was followed by reading out of the Commissioning Warrant of the Ship by its Commanding Officer, Commander Sandeep Singh.
 

Subsequently, hoisting of the Naval Ensign onboard for the first time and ‘Breaking of the Commissioning Pennant’, with National Anthem being played, marked the symbolic tradition of commissioning. Army Chief later unveiled the Commissioning Plaque and dedicated the ship to the nation. He also addressed the gathering attending the commissioning ceremony.
 

 

Named after capital of the Lakshadweep group of islands, INS Kavaratti has been constructed using high-grade DMR 249A steel produced in India. The sleek and magnificent ship spans 109 metres in length, 14 metres in breadth and with displacement of 3,300 tonnes. It can rightfully be regarded as one of the most potent anti-submarine warships to have been constructed in India.
 

The unique feature of this ship is the high level of indigenisation incorporated in its production, which is in consonance with the national objective of “Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

 

INS Kavaratti is being manned by a team of 12 officers and 134 sailors with Commander Sandeep Singh at the helm as first Commanding Officer. The ship would be an integral part of Eastern Fleet under the Eastern Naval Command.

...
Tags: ins kavaratti commissioned, anti-submarine warfare, navy stealth corvette, indigenous corvettes
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Nation

Representational image. (AFP)

Hyderabad startup's 'CoronAid' promises immunity against COVID-19

Representational image.

India reiterates 'comprehensive disengagement' of troops at LAC in Ladakh

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the people of West Bengal on the occasion of Durga Puja, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Thursday, Oct 22, 2020 (PTI Photo)

Amid rising rape cases, Modi urges people to respect daughters like Goddess Durga

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (ANI photo)

Shivraj Singh Chouhan to challenge MP high court order restricting poll rallies



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard RAJ vs SUN Match 40, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RR VS SRH Match 40, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KXI vs DEL Match 38, Kings XI Punjab win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS DC Match 38, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard CHE vs RAJ Match 37, Rajasthan Royals win by 7 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

CSK VS RR Match 37, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard MI vs KXI Match 36, KXI won by 0 DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS KXIP Match 36, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR won the Super Over SUN VS KKR Match 35 DREAM11 IPL 2020 T-20 Match

SRH VS KKR Match 35, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs CHE Match 34, Delhi Capitals win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS CSK Match 34, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Navy's 1st batch of women pilots ready for take-off

Lt Shivangi

Voluntary blood donation camp at lower tank bund on Police Flag day

Blood donation camp at Pingali Venkatrama Reddy Convention Center, Lower Tank Bund. Picture credits : Surender Reddy

Zero covid cases in Mysuru reported in health bulletin for past two days

Dr Nagendra with his family

Pranab Mukherjee suffers septic shock, condition deteriorates: Hospital

Pranab Mukherjee's health declines. (PTI Photo)

Government will fix ‘right age’ of marriage for girls: PM Modi

The women and child development ministry had in June formed a task force under former politician Jaya Jaitly to examine matters related to the age of motherhood and lowering of maternal mortality rate (MMR).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham