  
Nation Other News 23 Sep 2022 SC agrees to list af ...
Nation, In Other News

SC agrees to list after Dussehra vacation pleas against abrogation of Article 370

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 23, 2022, 7:41 pm IST
Updated Sep 23, 2022, 7:41 pm IST
By abrogating Article 370, the Central government had revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI)
 By abrogating Article 370, the Central government had revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI)

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to list after Dussehra vacation the pleas challenging the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 which had given special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and justices Indira Banerjee and S Ravindra Bhat took note of the submissions of a counsel that the pleas were assured to be listed after the summer vacation but they could not be listed.
We will certainly list that,” the CJI said.

On April 25 this year, a bench headed by the then CJI N V Ramana, since retired, had agreed to consider listing after the summer vacation the pleas challenging the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370.

The pleas were then mentioned by interveners Radha Kumar (academic and author) and Kapil Kak (retired officer of the Indian Air Force).

The apex court will have to re-constitute a five-judge bench to hear the pleas after Dussehra vacation as the ex-CJI Ramana and Justice R Subhash Reddy, who were part of the five judge bench which had heard the pleas, have retired.

Besides the two former judges, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, B R Gavai and Surya Kant were part of the bench which, on March 2, 2020, had declined to refer to a larger seven-judge bench the batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

Several petitions challenging the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which split J-K into two Union Territories Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh were referred to a Constitution Bench headed by Justice Ramana in 2019 by the then CJI Ranjan Gogoi.

By abrogating Article 370, the Central government had revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

NGO, People's Union of Civil Liberties (PUCL), Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, and an intervenor had sought referring of the matter to a larger bench on grounds that two judgements of the apex court -- Prem Nath Kaul versus Jammu and Kashmir in 1959 and Sampat Prakash versus Jammu and Kashmir in 1970 -- which dealt with the issue of Article 370 conflicted each other and therefore, the current bench of five judges could not hear the issue.

Disagreeing with the petitioners, the bench had said it was of the opinion that “there is no conflict between the judgements”.

...
Tags: article 370, : supreme court, cji nv ramana, dussera, jammu kashmir, new delhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on October 10 a plea filed by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari against the Delhi government's decision banning firecrackers (Photo: ANI)

SC to hear on Oct 10 BJP MP Manoj Tiwari's plea on firecrackers ban

Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would participate in the Karnataka leg of the

Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi to participate in 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

'Urban naxals stalled Sardar Sarovar Dam works claiming environmental hazard'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah being garlanded during BJP's Jan Bhavna rally, in Purnea, Friday, Sep 23, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Nitish tried to fulfil prime ministerial ambitions, backstabbed BJP: Shah



MOST POPULAR

 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
 

Depression among animals fail to get attention, say experts

Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)
 

Don’t give kids antibiotics, docs warn parents

Antibiotics are effective only against bacterial infections while most infections among children during monsoon are viral, opine many doctors. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)

E-auction of over 1200 mementos, gifts presented to PM Modi begins

Mementos and gift items presented to PM Modi (ANI)

Petition in SC challenges reservation on basis of economic criteria

G. Mohan Gopal, former director of the National Judicial Academy, has argued that the 103rd amendment violates the basic structure norm of democratic government and structure for securing social order. (Photo: ANI)

Cyrus Mistry cremated in Mumbai; Ratan Tata's stepmother attends funeral

Simone Tata attends the funeral of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry at Worli Crematorium, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Godavari in spate again

As Godavari river witnesses floods, huge quantum of water gets discharged from Polavaram project's spillway downstream into the river on Monday. (Photo By Arrangement)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->