HC stays distribution of KCR Nutrition Kit

Published Sep 24, 2022, 12:15 am IST
HYDERABAD: A petition was filed before the Telangana High Court complaining that the state government was plotting to allot tenders for supply of items used in ‘KCR Nutritional Kit’ to one company.

LAAN e-governance and Education Pvt Ltd, which trades in health kits, filed the petition challenging the specifications mentioned in the e-tender process to supply items for KCR Nutritional Kits.

The firm objected to Mother’s Horlicks plus, which is only manufactured by Hindustan Unilever, being distributed as part of the kit. The govenrment appeared fully biased towards the industry leader, the petitioner said.

In reply, counsel for the TS Medical Service and Infrastructure Corporation, submitted that it never specified in the bidding process that only Mother Horlicks be supplied. There was a need for quality protein mix as the kits were are supplied to pregnant women, counsel said.

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy sought clarification from the government. Meanwhile, it directed continuation of the bidding process. Bids were not to be finalised before September 28, the court said.

