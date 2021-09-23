 BREAKING !  :  Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by the dignitaries, on his arrival, in Washington DC, Thursday, September 23, 2021. (PTI Photo) Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world: Modi
 
Nation Other News 23 Sep 2021 ED to take up money ...
Nation, In Other News

ED to take up money laundering probe in Mundra Port record heroin seizure case

ANI
Published Sep 23, 2021, 3:04 pm IST
Updated Sep 23, 2021, 3:04 pm IST
The Central agency would initiate its investigation into the case soon after filing a proper Enforcement Case Information Report
A file picture of the Mundra International Container Port. (Photo: PTI)
 A file picture of the Mundra International Container Port. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is all set to begin a money-laundering investigation into the recent seizure of a record nearly 3,000 kg heroin from two containers at Gujarat's Mundra port.

Official sources told ANI that the case may be registered any time this week or next as the matter was discussed in a meeting chaired by ED Director Sanjay Mishra this week.

 

The Central agency would initiate its investigation into the case soon after filing a proper Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Meanwhile, sources said that officials of the federal agency are engaged in studying details of the case and proceeding forward under provisions of PMLA.

The agency is learnt to have received the complaint filed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) while unearthing the narcotic smuggling.

The case pertains to the DRI, an enforcement agency under the Union Finance Ministry like the ED, seizing a total of 2,988.21 kg Afghan heroin from the Mundra port in the Kutch district around September 15.

 

As per DRI estimate, sources said, the drug consignment is valued at Rs 21,000 crore. They said that the estimated value of the seized heroin per kilogram is about Rs 5-7 crore in the international market.

The drug recovery is stated to be the single largest seizure of heroin in the country so far and also one of the largest consignments ever seized across the globe.

As per sources, the ED would investigate the people linked to the syndicate behind the smuggling of the drug consignment, which is suspected to be imported by a trading company registered in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada region as semi-processed talc stones.

 

The federal agency would also identify proceeds of crime and continue procedures to attach assets of the accused during its probe as per the need.

The initial findings in the case have so far suggested that the seized heroin is of Afghanistan origin and was shipped from Bandar Abbas Port in Iran to the Mundra Port.

Sources informed that a total of 2988.21 kg of heroin -- 1,999.57 kg heroin from one container and 988.64 kg heroin from the second container -- was seized under the provisions of the NDPS (Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act by the DRI.

 

The DRI subsequently carried out searches in connection with the case at more than four cities that include Gujarat's Ahmedabad, Gandhidham and Mandvi as well as Delhi and Chennai which led to the arrest of two persons.

A few Afghan nationals found to be involved in the entire operation are under scanner, said the sources.

The importer firm, identified by official sources as Aashi Trading Company, is alleged to be run by M Sudhakar and his wife G Durga Purna Vaishali.

The couple has been arrested by the DRI from Chennai a few days back and they were later brought to Bhuj town in Kutch. They were produced before a special court for NDPS cases in Bhuj on Monday that granted 10 days'' custody of the two to the DRI.

 

...
Tags: mundra port, enforcement directorate (ed)
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (ANI Photo)

List of COVID deaths will be updated based on Centre's guidelines: Kerala Health Min

Forensic experts will give their opinion on the cause of the blast, he said. (Photo: ANI | Representational)

Three killed in blast in Bengaluru

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

SC to set up expert committee to probe Pegasus snooping case

The affidavit was filed in response to a petition seeking a direction to declare the PM CARES Fund a 'State' under the Constitution to ensure transparency in its functioning. (PTI Photo)

PM CARES Fund not government fund; functions with transparency: HC told



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

SP workers 'purify' places visited by UP CM Adityanath in Sambhal

UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: PTI/File)

AIMIM workers protest against Maha CM; 'thank' him for 'resolving' woes of Marathwada

The AIMIM workers stood at the square carrying placards in hands. (Photo: PTI/File)

PM Modi to inaugurate 'Shikshak Parv' conclave today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Tunnel reaching Red Fort discovered at Delhi Legislative Assembly

Goel added that they do not intend on digging the tunnel further. (Photo: ANI)

Three held for assaulting youth in the name of moral policing in Dakshina Kannada

Puttur police had on Wednesday registered a case against the five people. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->