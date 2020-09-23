Nation Other News 23 Sep 2020 Despite protests, Uo ...
Nation, In Other News

Despite protests, UoH to hold entrance exams

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | HARLEEN MINOCHA
Published Sep 23, 2020, 1:29 pm IST
Updated Sep 23, 2020, 1:29 pm IST
The Telangana government decided on conducting the final semester exams much later and the date for NET was recently changed
University of Hyderabad.
 University of Hyderabad.

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) will begin their nationwide entrance exams for Integrated Post Graduate courses, PG courses, MPhil and PhD programs, despite major opposition from the student body at the varsity, from September 24 to 26.

The Student Union of the UoH-HCU had demanded for a postponement of the entrance exams citing a possible clash between the entrance and ongoing undergraduate final semester exams in the state, as well as the TS-EAMCET 2020. Incidentally, The National Test Agency (NTA) has moved the date for the UGC-NET an eligibility test for MPhil and PhD courses for many universities and for fellowships to September 25, leaving some students to have to choose between the two options.  

 

The University spokesperson, Prof. Vinod Pavarala, however on Tuesday told Deccan Chronicle that there was no chance now to make any changes to the schedule. He said, "We had announced the dates for these entrance exams a month ago, keeping in mind all other exam dates, including UGC-NET. The Telangana government decided on conducting the final semester exams much later and the date for NET was recently changed.  All arrangements have been made across the country, resources and observers, and even some applicants have reached the centres. Any change at this point is not possible."

 

He further suggested students to appear for NET in the second spell of exams due in December. He said that students should appear for the university entrance exams since UoH does not give admission based on NET qualifications. He further added that after deliberations with the TSCHE, it has been ensured that there will be no subject wise clash between these and the final semester exams, and if such a situation arises they will be given a conditional admit.

In case of entrance examination centers in Raipur in Chhattisgarh and Imphal in Manipur, that have been denied permission to conduct exams, students who have been assigned to these centres, will be able appear at any other convenient centre out of the 35 centres, with one-day notice to the Controller of Examination through an email.

 

The authorities have also ensured that if a student feels unwell or uncomfortable at the examination center will be allowed to leave the examination after completion, as per their wish. Any students found to be having a fever or any other symptom of illness, shall be given a separate room to write their entrance exam.

...
Tags: ts eamcet, central university of hyderabad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Farmers keep their harvested produce on a road. — PTI photo

Kerala to move Supreme Court against Farm Bills

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. (PTI)

Bombay High Court makes Sanjay Raut a party in Kangana Ranaut's petition

As water supply becames irregular, residents rely on private water tankers in several localities of Hyderabad. (Photo: DC)

Centre allows Telangana to use forest for reservoir

According to the Board, in the History-I subject, topics like Early Vedic Period, Later Vedic Period, and Science and Technology in the chapter-II (Indus Valley Civilization & Vedic Culture) have been removed

Telangana statehood lessons removed from Inter syllabus



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

RR beat CSK by 16 runs riding on Samson, Smith and Archer's super performances

CSK could score only 200 for 6 with Faf du Plessis scoring 72 off 37 ball with the help of seven sixes. Mahendra Singh Dhoni scored 29 off 17 balls but it was the Royals’ Rahul Tewatia’s leg breaks that caused a lot of damage to the top order. Tewatia took 3 for 37 in his four overs while Archer bowled a briliant 19th over to seal the match. In this photo, Rajasthan Royals' Rahul Tewatia celebrates the dismissal of Chennai Super Kings' Shane Watson. (Photo | PTI)
 

Not too Captain Cool, Dhoni grumps after umpire reverses Curran dismissal

The replays showed that neither did Curran edge the ball nor did Dhoni catch it cleanly, as it bounced before entering his gloves. The decision was overturned but the veteran skipper looked very unhappy and was seen arguing with Shamshuddin for going for a referral after giving his decision. (Photo | PTI)
 

Samson, Smith’s quickfire 50s take Rajasthan Royals to 216/7 against CSK

Sanju Samson brought up his quickest IPL fifty in just 19 balls with the help of one boundary and six hits over the fence. (Photo | PTI)
 

IPL 2020: CSK win toss, elect to bowl first versus Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith. PTI Photo
 

Padikkal’s smooth debut does it for RCB against Sunrisers in 10-run win

Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Devdutt Padikkal plays a shot during a cricket match of IPL 2020 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (Photo | PTI)
 

What a shining IPL debut for Devdutt Padikkal

The 20-year-old Devdutt Padikkal, possessing a near perfect balance in the crease, played all around the ground, playing the pull and aerial cover drive with equal confidence. (Photo | Instagram - devdutt.padikkall)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Mysuru police chief's office shut down due to Covid breakout

Representational image (PTI)

Zero covid cases in Mysuru reported in health bulletin for past two days

Dr Nagendra with his family

Validity of driving licences extended till Dec. 31, 2020

Representational image (PTI)

SC refuses to entertain pleas seeking deferment or cancellation of NEET exam

Students wearing face masks and head gears appear for an exam amid COVID 19 fears. — AP photo

Trials will have ups and downs, say scientists

Pausing trials for COVID-19 vaccine of AstraZeneca due to safety concerns is nothing new, scientists said while pointing out that ‘trials’ are experiments which may or may not work. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham