Hyderabad: Metro Rail wall patch kills girl

Hyderabad: In a freak accident at the Ameerpet Metro station on Sunday, a plaster piece fell off from a surface wall of the station and fell on a 24-year-old housewife, Monika, a resident of the KPHB, and killed her. The sharp piece of a plaster fell on her head from about nine metres height above. She succumbed to the head injury while being taken to a nearby hospital.

Panjagutta assistant commissioner of police Tirupathanna said that she was taking cover from rain underneath an Ameerpet Metro station, at Metro Pillar No. 1054, at around 3.40 pm on Sunday evening when a plaster piece fell off from a surface wall of the station on her head. She sustained a severe head injury and was taken to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

She had come to Ameerpet, along with her cousin, for searching accommodation in a nearby hostel for her cousin, when met with an accident. The police have identified the deceased as K. Mounika, whose husband works in TCS.

The SR Nagar police have booked a case under section 174 of the CrPC (suspicious death). Her body was sent for a post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway.

Reacting exclusively to Deccan Chronicle, Minister for municipal administration and urban development, MA&UD, K.T. Rama Rao said, “It was an unfortunate incident which led to the death of Mounika. I will seek a report from the HMRL on what happened and how we can take precautions to prevent any such incidents in future.”

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, N V S Reddy, managing director, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), said, “It is very unfortunate that a young lady lost her life. The height and sharpness of the plaster piece that directly fell on her head seemed to have caused her sad demise. Though it is a freak accident. We have taken it seriously and will get it independently investigated to take necessary remedial measures. I have simultaneously instructed Larsen & Toubro (L&T) to thoroughly check all station columns and surfaces to avoid any such remote possibility of the plaster peeling off.”

“We have instructed L&T to pay adequate compensation to the family,” Mr Reddy added.