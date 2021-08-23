DRDO designs bio-degradable bags for laddus

TIRUPATI: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has come out with eco-friendly biodegradable bags for laddus at the Tirumala temple.

DRDO Chairman Dr G. Satish Reddy along with Dr K.S. Jawahar Reddy, executive officer (EO) of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Board, and additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy inaugurated the exclusive sales counter of the bags at Tirumala on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Satish Reddy said that the DRDO’s Advance Systems Laboratory in Hyderabad has been doing a lot of research and inventing the best environment-friendly replacement for hazardous plastic.

“To minimise single-use plastic, we have come out with these eco-friendly bags made of starch of corn which degrades naturally within 90 days. The bags are not harmful to cattle if they consume them. After a detailed research and rigorous testing of the formula, we have come out with these bags for Tirumala”, Dr Satish Reddy said.

He said, “Polyethene bags made from petrochemicals are toxic to the environment and take nearly 200 years to degrade. In contrast, the DRDO bags would be offered as a sustainable, cost-effective and ocean-safe alternative to such plastic products.

Later TTD EO Dr Jawahar Reddy said that the launch of biodegradable bags by the DRDO was a remarkable initiative and an eco-friendly measure. “Products like these are essential for the survival of mankind. After observing the response from the pilgrims for a few days, we plan to commence its full-fledged sales,” he said.

TTD chief vigilance and security officer Gopinath Jatti, DRDO director Ram Manohar Babu, chief ccientist Dr Veera Brahmam were present.