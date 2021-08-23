Nation Other News 23 Aug 2021 DRDO designs bio-deg ...
Nation, In Other News

DRDO designs bio-degradable bags for laddus

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 23, 2021, 2:06 am IST
Updated Aug 23, 2021, 6:52 am IST
“To minimise single-use plastic, we have come out with these eco-friendly bags made of starch of corn which degrades naturally in 90 days
Devotees receiving Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams laddus at a counter near the shrine. (PTI file photo)
 Devotees receiving Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams laddus at a counter near the shrine. (PTI file photo)

TIRUPATI: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has come out with eco-friendly biodegradable bags for laddus at the Tirumala temple.

DRDO Chairman Dr G. Satish Reddy along with Dr K.S. Jawahar Reddy, executive officer (EO) of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Board, and additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy inaugurated the exclusive sales counter of the bags at Tirumala on Sunday.

 

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Satish Reddy said that the DRDO’s Advance Systems Laboratory in Hyderabad has been doing a lot of research and inventing the best environment-friendly replacement for hazardous plastic.

“To minimise single-use plastic, we have come out with these eco-friendly bags made of starch of corn which degrades naturally within 90 days. The bags are not harmful to cattle if they consume them. After a detailed research and rigorous testing of the formula, we have come out with these bags for Tirumala”, Dr Satish Reddy said.

 

He said, “Polyethene bags made from petrochemicals are toxic to the environment and take nearly 200 years to degrade. In contrast, the DRDO bags would be offered as a sustainable, cost-effective and ocean-safe alternative to such plastic products.

Later TTD EO Dr Jawahar Reddy said that the launch of biodegradable bags by the DRDO was a remarkable initiative and an eco-friendly measure. “Products like these are essential for the survival of mankind. After observing the response from the pilgrims for a few days, we plan to commence its full-fledged sales,” he said.

 

TTD chief vigilance and security officer Gopinath Jatti, DRDO director Ram Manohar Babu, chief ccientist Dr Veera Brahmam were present.

...
Tags: drdo, bio-degradable bags for laddus, drdo chairman dr g. satish reddy, ttd board eo, polytehene from petrochemicals, bio-degradable bags, not harmful for cattle, deceompose in 90 days, survival of mankind
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 23 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The farmers are going around tahsildar offices and collectorates of the two districts for restoration of their land, but to no avail. Representational Image. (DC Image)

350 poor farmers lose rights over their own land in Telangana

Recently, the government issued instructions that parents should submit TCs and other certificates within one month after joining, but did not clarify about the previous academic year prospectus. Representational Image. (DC Image)

TC must for joining govt schools: APPSA

Distribution companies like EPDCL have to provide comprehensive infrastructure in Jagananna Colonies, including electrical lines to houses, street-lights and electrical networks for water supply. (Twitter)

Underground power supply mooted for Jagananna Colonies

Many farmers had shifted to commercial crops in kharif 2021 as they suffered losses in paddy cultivation. — Representational image/DC

Paddy farmers suffer as pests attack crop, shift to commercial crops



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Delhi govt to recommend doctors, healthcare workers for Padma awards to Centre

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI/File)

ISRO to take cooperation with European, Israeli space agencies to higher orbit

Dr. K Sivan in a virtual meeting with Dr. Josef Aschbacher, Director General, European Space Agency. (Photo: Twitter/@isro)

SC reserves verdict on Amazon's pleas against FRL-Reliance deal

Amazon had moved the top court against the Delhi High Court's division bench order. (Photo: PTI/File)

India's pandemic-hit lunchbox men battle food delivery start-ups

Many dabbawalas have been struggling to feed their own families since April last year. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala opposition leader launches anti-dowry help desk

Anti-dowry help desk toll-free number. (Twitter/@vdsatheesan)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->