Covid strikes four Class X students of Krishna ZP school

VIJAYAWADA: The risk of Coronavirus spreading after resumption of physical classes in schools from August 16 has become palpable with four Class X students of Zilla Parishad High School at Pedda Palaparru village in Mudinepalli mandal of Krishna district testing Covid-19 positive.

School education authorities said during routine Covid-19 tests being conducted on students, four of 67 Class X students tested positive.

Krishna district education officer Tahera Sultana said, “We have sanitised the school premises immediately and declared a holiday for three days from Monday onwards. We are following all Covid SOPs to ensure safety of students and teachers for avoiding spread of the virus. We have informed top officials and will take up further action based on their directions,” Tahera Sultana added.