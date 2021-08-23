Nation Other News 23 Aug 2021 Covid strikes four C ...
Nation, In Other News

Covid strikes four Class X students of Krishna ZP school

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 23, 2021, 11:57 pm IST
Updated Aug 23, 2021, 11:57 pm IST
School education authorities said during routine Covid-19 tests being conducted on students, four of 67 Class X students tested positive
Four Class X students of Zilla Parishad High School at Pedda Palaparru village in Mudinepalli mandal of Krishna district tested Covid-19 positive. (PTI file photo)
 Four Class X students of Zilla Parishad High School at Pedda Palaparru village in Mudinepalli mandal of Krishna district tested Covid-19 positive. (PTI file photo)

VIJAYAWADA: The risk of Coronavirus spreading after resumption of physical classes in schools from August 16 has become palpable with four Class X students of Zilla Parishad High School at Pedda Palaparru village in Mudinepalli mandal of Krishna district testing Covid-19 positive.

School education authorities said during routine Covid-19 tests being conducted on students, four of 67 Class X students tested positive.

 

Krishna district education officer Tahera Sultana said, “We have sanitised the school premises immediately and declared a holiday for three days from Monday onwards. We are following all Covid SOPs to ensure safety of students and teachers for avoiding spread of the virus. We have informed top officials and will take up further action based on their directions,” Tahera Sultana added.

...
Tags: zilla parishad high school (zphs), covid positive
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Official sources said the quality of JNNURM houses is so substandard that cement flakes are falling off and even rats are making holes in the walls. — Representational image/DC

GHMC delaying distribution of 2 BHK houses citing legalities

Perrala Haji Vali (Left) and Nakka Manmadha Rao (Right)

Mission Evacuation!

The incident occurred nearly 160kms away from Vizag city, towards Berhampur in Odisha. (Photo from scene - By arrangement)

4 Andhra Pradesh policemen die in road mishap near Vizag

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (PTI)

Caste census: 10-party delegation from Bihar meets PM Modi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Delhi govt to recommend doctors, healthcare workers for Padma awards to Centre

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI/File)

Monsoon session of Parliament to have 19 sittings

The session is slated to conclude on August 13. (Photo: rstv.nic.in)

Bad weather claims life of Army Jawan near Pathankot

One Army personnel died and a few others were injured during a supervised training at Mamun military station near Pathankot in Punjab. (Representational Photo:AFP)

Underworld don Chhota Rajan admitted to AIIMS Delhi

In 2018, Rajan was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of journalist J Dey in 2011. (Photo: PTI)

SC reserves verdict on Amazon's pleas against FRL-Reliance deal

Amazon had moved the top court against the Delhi High Court's division bench order. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->