4 Andhra Pradesh policemen die in road mishap near Vizag

The incident occurred nearly 160kms away from Vizag city, towards Berhampur in Odisha. (Photo from scene - By arrangement)

Four Andhra Pradesh police died in a ghastly road mishap on the NH-16 at Summadevi village falling under Palasa-Kasibugga police station limits in Srikakulam district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Krishna Naidu, P.Janardhan, Babu Rao and PT Anthony, who belonged to the Armed Reserved Police at Etcherla in Srikakulam district.

The state fisheries minister Seediri Appala Raju visited the spot. The bodies were shifted to Palasa government hospital for post-mortem.

The incident occurred nearly 160kms away from Vizag city, towards Berhampur in Odisha.

The mishap happened when the cops were returning to Palasa after handing over the dead body of Army personnel for a funeral at Bhairi Singupuram near Srikakulam town.

"The accident is believed to have been caused by a flat tyre and the details are yet to be obtained," a police source told Deccan Chronicle.