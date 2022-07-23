Phase II works of Srinivasa Setu Elevated Corridor Project begins in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: Tirumala-bound pilgrims will soon have a hassle-free ride from Kapila Theertham to Tiruchanoor circle. Work on phase II of ‘Srinivas Setu’, the 6-km elevated corridor project, has begun at the Poornakumbham circle, close to the central bus station here.

The nearly 2-km stretch under phase I of the Srinivasa Setu elevated corridor — connecting Kapila Theertham and Srinivasam complex — has been operational since February, 2022.

The executing agency for the project, Afcons, meanwhile completed the 3-km corridor from Market Yard Junction near Tiruchanoor to Ramanuja Circle. The phase II of the project is being executed on the rail over-bridge, close to the central bus station, an important stretch that connects two portions – Kapila Theertham-Srinivasam and the Ramanuja Circle-Market Yard segment.

“A stretch near Ramanuja circle is being erected. Almost 75-80 per cent of the project is complete. Work to lay girders at the Ramanuja Circle, connecting Renigunta and Tiruchanoor roads, is on. A complete elevated corridor will be opened by September-end,” a civic official said.

Once operational, the new elevated road will reduce travel time for pilgrims coming from outside Tirupati to reach Kapila Theertham junction and from there to Alipiri and then Tirumala, avoiding the crowded areas of the temple city.

This corridor will also provide a direct access for pilgrims to the central bus station, railway station, national highway and airport on their return journey from Tirumala hills.

However, the ongoing work on the over-bridge linking Srinivasam and Ramanuja circle is causing trouble to commuters. In the first leg of the construction, excavators are pressed into service to dig up the road. As a result, the civic body and traffic police put up barricades along both sides of the over-bridge near the bus station.

This work has disconnected the city centre from all sides. Commuters have to take a longer route to reach their destinations.

“Commuters heading towards the bus stand via railway over-bridge near Ramanuja circle cannot take a direct route. They have to go through the rail under-bridges at east police station and west church, or the railway crossing on Renigunta road. We requested Afcons to complete the phase II in a month so as to reduce inconveniences to commuters,” a senior civic official said.

Srinivasa Setu was taken up by the civic body under the Smart City project with an outlay of Rs 533 crore.

The TTD agreed to bear 67 per cent of the total cost, as the project is beneficial to pilgrims and the remaining fund will come from Tirupati smart city corporation, including the share of both the central and state governments.