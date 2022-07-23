  
Nation Other News 23 Jul 2022 Phase II works of Sr ...
Nation, In Other News

Phase II works of Srinivasa Setu Elevated Corridor Project begins in Tirupati

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH P SUBRAMANYAM
Published Jul 23, 2022, 1:12 am IST
Updated Jul 23, 2022, 1:12 am IST
Tirumala-bound pilgrims will soon have a hassle-free ride from Kapila Theertham to Tiruchanoor circle. (Photo: DC)
 Tirumala-bound pilgrims will soon have a hassle-free ride from Kapila Theertham to Tiruchanoor circle. (Photo: DC)

TIRUPATI: Tirumala-bound pilgrims will soon have a hassle-free ride from Kapila Theertham to Tiruchanoor circle. Work on phase II of ‘Srinivas Setu’, the 6-km elevated corridor project, has begun at the Poornakumbham circle, close to the central bus station here.

The nearly 2-km stretch under phase I of the Srinivasa Setu elevated corridor — connecting Kapila Theertham and Srinivasam complex — has been operational since February, 2022.

The executing agency for the project, Afcons, meanwhile completed the 3-km corridor from Market Yard Junction near Tiruchanoor to Ramanuja Circle. The phase II of the project is being executed on the rail over-bridge, close to the central bus station, an important stretch that connects two portions – Kapila Theertham-Srinivasam and the Ramanuja Circle-Market Yard segment.

“A stretch near Ramanuja circle is being erected. Almost 75-80 per cent of the project is complete. Work to lay girders at the Ramanuja Circle, connecting Renigunta and Tiruchanoor roads, is on. A complete elevated corridor will be opened by September-end,” a civic official said.

Once operational, the new elevated road will reduce travel time for pilgrims coming from outside Tirupati to reach Kapila Theertham junction and from there to Alipiri and then Tirumala, avoiding the crowded areas of the temple city.

This corridor will also provide a direct access for pilgrims to the central bus station, railway station, national highway and airport on their return journey from Tirumala hills.

However, the ongoing work on the over-bridge linking Srinivasam and Ramanuja circle is causing trouble to commuters. In the first leg of the construction, excavators are pressed into service to dig up the road. As a result, the civic body and traffic police put up barricades along both sides of the over-bridge near the bus station.

This work has disconnected the city centre from all sides. Commuters have to take a longer route to reach their destinations.

“Commuters heading towards the bus stand via railway over-bridge near Ramanuja circle cannot take a direct route. They have to go through the rail under-bridges at east police station and west church, or the railway crossing on Renigunta road. We requested Afcons to complete the phase II in a month so as to reduce inconveniences to commuters,” a senior civic official said.

Srinivasa Setu was taken up by the civic body under the Smart City project with an outlay of Rs 533 crore.

The TTD agreed to bear 67 per cent of the total cost, as the project is beneficial to pilgrims and the remaining fund will come from Tirupati smart city corporation, including the share of both the central and state governments.

...
Tags: elevated corridor project, tirumala, kapila theertham
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Latest From Nation

The racket was unearthed following a complaint from a woman to the Uppal police at night on July 11. (Representational Image)

Online flesh trade racket busted in Hyderabad; six held

The government has envisioned the Har Ghar Tiranga (tricolour at every home) exercise in the run up to the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. (PTI Photo)

Hoist flag in every home: Modi, Shah

A Bonalu procession moves from Langar Houz to the Jagadamba temple at Golconda Fort in Hyderabad (Photo: DC File/Deepak Deshpande)

Traffic curbs for Bonalu in Old City

CM Jagan was holding a review meeting at the CM camp office here on Friday, on the education department. (Photo By Arrangement)

AP to introduce digital teaching in every classroom: CM Jagan



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Indian nuns working in Kyiv running short on food, but remain determined to continue

The nuns defied a request to move to a safer place and chose to stay on in a war-torn Ukraine risking their lives to continue serving refugees and injured people (Representational image: AFP file)

Unique megalithic burial site discovered in Dakshina Kannada

Prof Murugeshi remarked that this could perhaps be the first rock engraving of the megalithic period found from Dakshina Kannada. (Photo by arrangement)

GRSE to build electric ferry for Bengal government

The zero-emission full electric ferry, which is 24-meter-long, is powered by 210 kilowatt per hour liquid cooled energy storage solution and ergonomically designed to carry 150 passengers with provision of air conditioning sitting arrangements. (Photo by arrangement)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->