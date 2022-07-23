  
Lal Darwaza temple decked up of grand Bonalu

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ARCHITHA KURRELI
Published Jul 23, 2022, 11:51 pm IST
Updated Jul 24, 2022, 1:50 am IST
HYDERABAD: With the rains back in the city, and festival fervour gripping city’s Durga temples, organisers of Old City’s famed Lal Darwaza Bonalu have made elaborate arrangements to keep devotees in good spirits as the shrine is all set to celebrate one of the Telangana’s biggest festivals on a grand note on Sunday and Monday.

Five lakh devotees are expected to visit the temple on Sunday to take part in the Bonalu festivities and have darshan of the Goddess.

The Lal Darwaza’s Mahankali temple has been all decked up and government authorities along with the temple committee have arranged temporary sheds to protect the devotees in case of rains.  

With huge celebrations on the cards for the first time post-pandemic, the historic temple’s premises are illuminated with colourful lighting and imposing arches are in place to welcome devotees. A medical camp is also being set up and queue lines are properly marked besides special queues for Bonams to be offered to the deity. Several VVIPs are also expected to visit the temple on Sunday.

“All preparations are made to ensure smooth conduct of festivities and easy access for devotees to have darshan. The Hyderabad police are also prepared for grand celebrations and are ready to protect and guide devotees. Some 100 women police officials from She Teams will be deployed to ensure women safety during the festivities,” informed S. Raj Kumar, chairman of the temple.

 “We expect around five lakh devotees from Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and neighbouring districts and also states like Andhra Pradesh. All arrangements for Bonalu have been made including parking facilities for devotees. Only a few civic works are pending,” said K. Venkatesh, former chairman of the temple.

Devotees and regular visitors are ecstatic about Sunday's event. “I am a resident of Shalibanda and have been visiting this temple since I got married in 1998 every year. This goddess is powerful. All my prayers have been answered,” said Srivastav Pushpa, a devotee.

On Saturday, the organisers conducted a special programme on the temple premises where over 500 women from the Dharmo Rakshati Rakshata Trust were facilitated with mementos and sarees. Shivananda Swamy of the trust delivered a talk on the Bonalu festival and its importance. Women from different areas offered Bonam to the Goddess on the occasion.

“I am very happy and blessed to be here. This is the first time I am visiting Lal Darwaza Mahankali temple and was facilitated by the temple committee,” said G. Suma, secretary of the trust.

Tags: old city's lal darwaza bonalu, hyderabad bonalu
