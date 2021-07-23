Wet weather likely to continue for 4 more days in Hyderabad

Between June 1 and July 21, the state received 60 per cent excess rainfall, reporting 439.3 mm of rain, against the average rainfall of 274.6 mm for the period. — Representational image/PTI

Hyderabad: Hyderabad city, and the rest of Telangana, that woke up to cloudy skies and downpours on Thursday, can expect similar weather for at least four more days.

The northern Telangana districts, pounded by heavy rains over Wednesday and Thursday, can expect more of the same on Friday, the Indian Meteorological Department has said. It issued a warning of heavy rain, thunderstorms and squalls for Komaram Bheem-Asifabad, Adilabad, Nirmal, and Nizamabad districts.

Mancherial, Jagitial, Rajanna Sircilla, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, Warangal Urban and Rural, Mahbubababd, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Mulugu districts have also been placed on alert for similar weather.

While Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, Vikarabad and Khammam have been marked as districts where a watch needs to be kept over the evolving weather outcomes, Hyderabad, along with Siddipet, Jangaon, Suryapet, Yadadri-Bhongir, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Ranga Reddy, Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparty, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts have no warnings or watches of any kind for Friday, the IMD said.

It is very likely that isolated and scattered places in these districts can experience such heavy to very heavy rain and thunderstorms, the IMD said.

The three days after Friday could also see rain, ranging from drizzles to heavy downpours in many districts of the state, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, between June 1 and July 21, the state received 60 per cent excess rainfall, reporting 439.3 mm of rain, against the average rainfall of 274.6 mm for the period. In Hyderabad city alone, 300 mm of rain fell against the average of 179.2 mm for the month.

According to private weather forecasting outfit Skymet, this is the highest rainfall that occurred over the city for July, in this decade. Previously, the highest rainfall in July, was in the year 1989 where it had received 422.1 mm or rainfall.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, meteorology Skymet said: “The excess rainfall can be attributed to the persistence of a north-south trough extending from eastern parts of the country to Telangana. Humid winds from Arabian Sea as well as from Bay of Bengal were pushing moisture over Telangana leading to Intense weather activities. We predict many parts of Telangana will receive moderate to heavy rain for another 24 to 48 hours with some pockets seeing very heavy rains as well.”