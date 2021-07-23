Nation Other News 23 Jul 2021 Wet weather likely t ...
Nation, In Other News

Wet weather likely to continue for 4 more days in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 23, 2021, 8:41 am IST
Updated Jul 23, 2021, 9:13 am IST
The three days after Friday could also see rain, ranging from drizzles to heavy downpours in many districts of the state, the IMD said
Between June 1 and July 21, the state received 60 per cent excess rainfall, reporting 439.3 mm of rain, against the average rainfall of 274.6 mm for the period. — Representational image/PTI
 Between June 1 and July 21, the state received 60 per cent excess rainfall, reporting 439.3 mm of rain, against the average rainfall of 274.6 mm for the period. — Representational image/PTI

Hyderabad: Hyderabad city, and the rest of Telangana, that woke up to cloudy skies and downpours on Thursday, can expect similar weather for at least four more days.

The northern Telangana districts, pounded by heavy rains over Wednesday and Thursday, can expect more of the same on Friday, the Indian Meteorological Department has said. It issued a warning of heavy rain, thunderstorms and squalls for Komaram Bheem-Asifabad, Adilabad, Nirmal, and Nizamabad districts.

 

Mancherial, Jagitial, Rajanna Sircilla, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, Warangal Urban and Rural, Mahbubababd, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Mulugu districts have also been placed on alert for similar weather.

While Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, Vikarabad and Khammam have been marked as districts where a watch needs to be kept over the evolving weather outcomes, Hyderabad, along with Siddipet, Jangaon, Suryapet, Yadadri-Bhongir, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Ranga Reddy, Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparty, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts have no warnings or watches of any kind for Friday, the IMD said.

 

It is very likely that isolated and scattered places in these districts can experience such heavy to very heavy rain and thunderstorms, the IMD said.

The three days after Friday could also see rain, ranging from drizzles to heavy downpours in many districts of the state, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, between June 1 and July 21, the state received 60 per cent excess rainfall, reporting 439.3 mm of rain, against the average rainfall of 274.6 mm for the period. In Hyderabad city alone, 300 mm of rain fell against the average of 179.2 mm for the month.

 

According to private weather forecasting outfit Skymet, this is the highest rainfall that occurred over the city for July, in this decade. Previously, the highest rainfall in July, was in the year 1989 where it had received 422.1 mm or rainfall.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, meteorology Skymet said: “The excess rainfall can be attributed to the persistence of a north-south trough extending from eastern parts of the country to Telangana. Humid winds from Arabian Sea as well as from Bay of Bengal were pushing moisture over Telangana leading to Intense weather activities. We predict many parts of Telangana will receive moderate to heavy rain for another 24 to 48 hours with some pockets seeing very heavy rains as well.”

 

...
Tags: hyderabad weather rains, northern telangana rains four days, weather prediction telangana hyderabad, skymet, more rain for hyderabad telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 23 July 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Talasani and Kamalakar accompanied by welfare minister Koppula Eshwar participated in a meeting in Jammikunta with members of Kolla and Kuruma communities, for distribution of sheep in the second phase of the welfare scheme. — DC file photo

Two community halls for BCs in Huzurabad

It aims to enhance seamless connectivity by promoting eco-friendly transportation through seaplanes while also giving fillip to the tourism industry. — Representational image/AFP

Nation set for launch of seaplane services

A health worker carries vials of the Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a health centre in New Dehi. (Photo: AFP)

Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

The minister said the delay in timely completion of the projects, law and order problems, delay in land acquisition, delay in environment and forest clearances, funding constraints, rehabilitation, and resettlement issues also escalate project costs. — PTI

75 central infrastructure projects underway in Andhra Pradesh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

India's pandemic-hit lunchbox men battle food delivery start-ups

Many dabbawalas have been struggling to feed their own families since April last year. (Photo: PTI)

Pulitzer Prize-winning Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui killed in Afghanistan

Danish Siddiqui was an Indian photojournalist based in Mumbai. (Image: Twitter)

ISRO spying case: CBI team likely to record Nambi Narayanan's statement today

The ISRO spy case had erupted in 1994 in Kerala when Narayanan was arrested on charges of espionage. (Photo: PTI/File)

Delhi Police bans flying of drones, hot air balloons ahead of Independence Day

The order comes into force from today. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Britain's new 'graduate route' to benefit Indians

The Graduate route visa offers overseas students the option to apply for the right to stay in the country for job experiences. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->