Telangana has not cleared airport sites: Centre

Union minister for civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia stated this in reply to a question raised by Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy in the Lok Sabha. (PTI)

Hyderabad: The state government has not submitted its proposals giving site clearance for the construction of six airports, the Centre told Parliament on Thursday.

Union minister for civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia stated this in reply to a question raised by Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy (Congress) in the Lok Sabha. The MP had asked about the status of the six airports as well as the Hyderabad Regional Ring Road (RRR) project.

Scindia said the TS government had proposed the construction of three new greenfield, airports at Jakranpally in Nizamabad district, Palvancha in Kothagudem district and Mahbubnagar besides development of three old airfields at Mamnoor in Warangal district, Basanthnagar in Peddapalli district and Adilabad in Adilabad district.

Scindia said the TS government had appointed the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to conduct techno-economic feasibility studies for the purpose. The AAI submitted the reports to the TS government on July 7.

However, he said, the proposal for site clearance for the proposed greenfield airports were not submitted by the TS government to the civil aviation ministry.

On the Hyderabad RRR project, Nitin Gadkari, Union minister of road transport and highways, replied that the northern portion of the proposed project along Sangareddy-Narsapur-Tupran-Gajwel-Yadagirigutta-Choutuppal section (NH-161 AA) had been included under the Centre's Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I.

The consultancy for preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) for developing this portion was given on July 14, and the completion period is 10 months, Gadkari said. The cost of the project will be finalised based on the DPR.

"In the meeting held on January 29, 2019, the state government was asked to bear 50 per cent of land acquisition cost besides providing government land free of cost as well as cost of shifting of utilities and other pre-construction activities. The same has been agreed to by the Telangana government," Gadkari said.

On the completion of DPR and subsequent appraisal and approval of project, the time of completion, cost, mode of implementation etc, will be decided, he added.