Officials told to speed up developmental works in villages

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 23, 2021, 1:00 am IST
Updated Jul 23, 2021, 1:10 am IST
Harish Rao made enquiries with the officials and public representatives about the developmental works being taken up in various villages
Finance minister Harish Rao was chairing a review meeting to discuss various developmental works in progress with officials of the panchayat raj department, public representatives and village sarpanches, at his residence in Siddipet district. (Photo: Facebook @TrsHarish)
Siddipet: It is the responsibility of the sarpanches to ensure comprehensive development of their villages, finance minister Harish Rao said here on Thursday.

The minister was chairing a review meeting to discuss various developmental works in progress with officials of the panchayat raj department, public representatives and village sarpanches, at his residence in Siddipet district.

 

The minister made enquiries with the officials and public representatives about the developmental works being taken up in various villages. He urged village sarpanches to behave like team leaders and take forward the pending developmental works and initiate new works along with officials and ward members.

The minister pulled up officials of the panchayat raj department for not supervising the works that were in progress in various villages. “Mend your ways,” he said, and warned errant officials of strong action.

He asked officials to speed up the works of Mission Bhagiratha project that is intended to supply pure drinking water through taps to households, apart from installing electricity poles. Also underway are construction works for new panchayat buildings, community buildings of various castes, Vykuntadams, segregation shed and dumping yards and establishment of Palle Prakruthi Vanams.

 

