Nation Other News 23 Jul 2020 Kerala to decide on ...
Nation, In Other News

Kerala to decide on complete lockdown on Monday

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 23, 2020, 6:57 pm IST
Updated Jul 23, 2020, 6:57 pm IST
Assembly session scheduled for Monday suspended
Representational image (PTI)
Kochi: The Kerala government is seriously mulling over imposing another round of complete lockdown in the state as the number of Covid-19 fresh cases per day has crossed 1000 mark.

The state cabinet will take a final decision in this regard on Monday.

 

Though chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan mentioned the need for re-imposing lockdown to put brakes on the spiralling cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, the cabinet meeting held today didn’t take a decision on the matter.

The special cabinet meeting scheduled for Monday will review the situation in detail and discuss the proposal of the health department for another round of total lockdown, according to reports by regional media.

The Assembly session scheduled to begin on Monday has been suspended as several legislators have to reach Thiruvananthapuram from containment zones.

 

The chief minister will convene a meeting with representatives of all political parties on July 24 to discuss intensive measures for virus prevention and control. The meeting is likely to touch upon the proposal for complete lockdown. The chief minister will also meet the religious leaders to discuss the matter.

Though the health authorities stress the need for total lockdown citing the rapidly increasing locally transmitted cases, some of the cabinet members are not supporting the total lockdown citing its serious economic impacts, reports added.

 

While talking to media persons during the regular press conference on Covid-19 situation on Wednesday stressed the need for a possible total lockdown as the state is passing through an unprecedented situation.

However, Pinarayi Vijayan termed the situation under control with necessary resources like hospital beds, medicines, PPE kits, medical staff, and testing kits.

Kerala on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day spike of 1038 cases on Wednesday among whom 758 patients contracted the virus through local spread. Source of infection in 58 cases is unknown.

 

Situation in few districts like Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kollam is alarming as several clusters of disease spread have been formed in these districts.

Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), kerala coronavirus, cm pinarayi vijayan, coronavirus lockdown
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


