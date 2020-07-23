KCR tells Smitha Sabharwal to mentor Col Santosh Babu's wife in admin

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao presents the appointment order to Santoshi, widow of Col. Santosh Babu who was killed in the skirmish between Indian and Chinese soldiers on the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh on June 15. Santoshi has been appointed as a deputy collector in the Telangana administration.

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has given the job of deputy collector to the widow of Col. Santosh Babu who was among the 20 soldiers killed in the skirmish between Indian and Chinese troops on the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh on June 15, 2020.

Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao presented the appointment order to Santoshi, wife of martyred at his office-cum-residence, Pragathi Bhavan.

Deputy collector is a Group-I post in the state government.

After the presentation, the colonel’s family was invited to lunch by the chief minister. Chandrashekar Rao assured the family that the state government will always be there to lend any support required by them.

After handing over the appointment letter to Santoshi, the chief minister instructed Smita Sabharwal, a secretary in the Chief Minister's Office, to mentor Santoshi till she completes her training and settles down in her new job.

He also directed his staff to give her a posting in Hyderabad or its suburbs.

Earlier, Hyderabad district collector Swetha Mohanty handed over documents of a plot measuring 711 square yards to the family of Col Santosh Babu. The plot is located opposite KBR Park on Road No. 14 in Banjara Hills.