Telangana power department to send SMS alerts on planned power outages

Officials were instructed to improve services provided by the 1912 helpline that connects to the Electricity Control Room. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Electricity consumers can expect to receive SMS alerts on their registered mobile phone numbers of scheduled power outages as the TS Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) gears up for monsoon maintenance of the power supply network.

All power connections have been mapped with mobile numbers registered for the connection, a TSSPDCL official said.

Asked how tenants living in rented houses or apartments can receive the alerts, the official said a tenant can update the mobile number on the TSSPDCL website or the TSSPDCL app linking it to the service number that is found on the monthly bill.

Meanwhile, D. Prabhakar Rao, chairman and managing director of TS Transco and TS Genco, told TSSPDCL officials that any scheduled monsoon maintenance should be done area wise and the residents in those areas notified in advance to ensure people are aware of possible disruptions in power supply.

Chairing a review meeting on monsoon preparedness that was attended among others by TSSPDCL chairman and managing director G. Raghuma Reddy, and senior officials from the power utility, Prabakhar Rao said every effort should be made to ensure uninterrupted power supply for all consumers.

Officials were instructed to improve services provided by the 1912 helpline that connects to the Electricity Control Room, as many consumers are not able to register their complaints during natural calamities.