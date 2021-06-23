Kuntala, Pochera waterfalls open for visitors

ADILABAD: Forest Department has thrown open Kuntala and Pochera waterfalls near Adilabad town for tourists and visitors after a long gap of closure due to the second wave of Coronavirus and ensuing lockdown.

In a statement, Adilabad DFO Rajashekhar said they have received instructions from the state government about opening Kuntala and other waterfalls to visitors from Tuesday. He, however, underlined that visitors will have to strictly follow Covid norms like wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

Incidentally, opening of these waterfalls has turned out to be timely as clear water is now flowing into them from upstream areas. Till a few days ago, water pouring into these falls was very muddy following initial heavy rainfall, which carried silt as a result.

With opening of the waterfalls, forest officials are focusing on safety measures for visitors and tourists. Kuntala waterfalls have history of many visitors drowning after slipping while taking selfies or venturing into deep waters. Locals say it is high time the forest department engages professional swimmers as observers at the waterfalls, so that they can rescue visitors in case they venture into water and start drowning.

It is learnt local forest and police officials are planning to patrol the area for preventing people from drinking liquor around the two waterfalls.