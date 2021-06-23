Nation Other News 23 Jun 2021 Kuntala, Pochera wat ...
Nation, In Other News

Kuntala, Pochera waterfalls open for visitors

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 23, 2021, 8:52 am IST
Updated Jun 23, 2021, 9:01 am IST
With opening of the waterfalls, forest officials are focusing on safety measures for visitors and tourists
Kuntala waterfalls (DC file image)
 Kuntala waterfalls (DC file image)

ADILABAD: Forest Department has thrown open Kuntala and Pochera waterfalls near Adilabad town for tourists and visitors after a long gap of closure due to the second wave of Coronavirus and ensuing lockdown.

In a statement, Adilabad DFO Rajashekhar said they have received instructions from the state government about opening Kuntala and other waterfalls to visitors from Tuesday. He, however, underlined that visitors will have to strictly follow Covid norms like wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

 

Incidentally, opening of these waterfalls has turned out to be timely as clear water is now flowing into them from upstream areas. Till a few days ago, water pouring into these falls was very muddy following initial heavy rainfall, which carried silt as a result.

With opening of the waterfalls, forest officials are focusing on safety measures for visitors and tourists. Kuntala waterfalls have history of many visitors drowning after slipping while taking selfies or venturing into deep waters. Locals say it is high time the forest department engages professional swimmers as observers at the waterfalls, so that they can rescue visitors in case they venture into water and start drowning.

 

It is learnt local forest and police officials are planning to patrol the area for preventing people from drinking liquor around the two waterfalls.

 

...
Tags: telangana tourism, telangana forest department, kuntala waterfalls, pochera waterfalls
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


Horoscope 23 June 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

At present, agriculture crops are being sown over 2.31 crore acres and horticulture crops over 11.57 lakh acres in Kharif and Rabi put together in Telangana. (Representational image: PTI)

Record sowing expected during Kharif season in Telangana

The chief minister would invite Odisha Chief Minister and other public representatives for the foundation ceremony of the barrage. (Photo: DC Image)

Andhra Pradesh hails verdict on Vamsadhara row, CM affirms it will benefit Odisha too

Doctors were hired to conduct remote tele consultation and evaluate 104 callers for Covid-19 symptoms. (Photo: PTI/File)

Covid help is just a call away in Andhra Pradesh

Kagga Sasank, 11, Kagga Chandrika, 9, daughters of Kagga Jyothi and Kagga Murali, and another child G. Jagadish, a son of Pagidamma, drowned in the tank. (Photo: Representational)

Three children found dead in village tank in Krishna district



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

2nd COVID-19 wave witnessed huge spurt in online charity donations: Report

The report from PayU said as the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded, numerous donation campaigns were organised by NGOs and crowdsourcing platforms to raise funds for COVID relief. (AFP Photo)

Wildlife enthusiasts contribute over Rs 1 crore to cash-strapped Bengaluru zoo

The BBP has four different units - Zoo, Safari, Butterfly Park and Rescue Centre within an area of 731.88 Hectares. (PTI photo)

Pfizer in final stages of agreement to supply vaccine doses to India: CEO

The Pfizer CEO said that a significant local manufacturing of vaccines that is happening at the Serum Institute of India will provide the backbone of vaccinating the Indian people. (AFP Photo)

Mudumalai reserve in Tamil Nadu tests 28 elephants for COVID-19

COVID-19 tests conduced on 28 elephants in Mudumalai Tiger reserve. (ANI)

Parliamentary committee summons Twitter on June 18

Twitter has to appear before the panel on June 18 at 4 pm and give representation on how to prevent misuse of social media and online news. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham