Nation Other News 23 Jun 2021 Hyderabad: Daughter ...
Nation, In Other News

Hyderabad: Daughter of daily wagers takes up food delivery to support parents

ANI
Published Jun 23, 2021, 10:13 am IST
Updated Jun 23, 2021, 10:13 am IST
Mamidipelly Rachana is the daughter of daily wage labourers from Hanamkonda of Telangana's Warangal district
Mamidipelly Rachana has been working as a delivery executive for the last month. (Photo: ANI)
 Mamidipelly Rachana has been working as a delivery executive for the last month. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: In an inspiring example of determination and hard work, a young woman in Hyderabad has taken up a job as a food delivery executive in order to support her studies and parents.

The daughter of daily wage labourers from Hanamkonda of Telangana's Warangal district, the young woman, Mamidipelly Rachana, came to Hyderabad to pursue her studies in Hotel Management.

 

"I studied for free till Class 12 in a government school. I had a very strong will to continue further studies and with the advice of my school teachers, I was able to get admission in a Hotel Management Diploma course in Hyderabad," Rachana told ANI.

Her family, however, did not have the means to fund her studies, nor her needs in the city. In order to make ends meet, she took up a milk delivering job.

"When I came to Hyderabad, with the help of a friend I started to work at a milk shop. I would get up at 4 am to distribute milk to people's doorstep and then attend classes. At the end of the month, I used to take home Rs 9,000, of which, Rs 3,000 would go as my room rent and the rest would go back home to support my parents," she said.

 

With only Rs 1,000 left for groceries she was unable to gather enough to sustain herself.

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, she had a lot of time on her hands and decided to take up a job as a food delivery executive, a job usually seen being taken up by men.

"I came to know about this job in online food delivery platforms and was able to join in as a food delivery executive. Though I do not have a bike, I used to use the bike of the owner of the bike, without his notice," she said.

For the last month, she has been working as a delivery executive and has managed to sustain herself as well as her family.

 

"As soon as I will complete this Hotel Management course, I will undergo training for another two months and after that, I will hold a job in my hand. I did this all for myself and to make sure my parents have a better life," she added.

...
Tags: food delivery services, food delivery services in hyderabad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The ED has recently transferred shares seized worth approximately Rs. 6,600 crore to State Bank of India (SBI) led consortium as per the order of PMLA Special Court, Mumbai. (Image credit: Facebook)

ED transfers Rs 9,371.17 cr seized assets of Mallya, Nirav, Choksi to PSBs, Centre

A beneficiary receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Jammu. (Photo: PTI)

India reports 40 cases of Covid Delta Plus variant, most cases from four states

Dr Nagireddy, in his extensive survey, noticed that remains of potsherds of the Satavahana period, hero stones, Ganesha, Garuda and Mahishamardhini sculptures found scattered in and around Kanduru village. (DC)

3,500-year-old relics in Kandur village of Mahbubnagar cry for attention

A BMC health worker collects swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 testing, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai on June 22, 2021. (PTI/Shashank Parade)

COVID-19: India's active caseload declines to 6,43,194, lowest in 82 days



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

2nd COVID-19 wave witnessed huge spurt in online charity donations: Report

The report from PayU said as the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded, numerous donation campaigns were organised by NGOs and crowdsourcing platforms to raise funds for COVID relief. (AFP Photo)

Wildlife enthusiasts contribute over Rs 1 crore to cash-strapped Bengaluru zoo

The BBP has four different units - Zoo, Safari, Butterfly Park and Rescue Centre within an area of 731.88 Hectares. (PTI photo)

Pfizer in final stages of agreement to supply vaccine doses to India: CEO

The Pfizer CEO said that a significant local manufacturing of vaccines that is happening at the Serum Institute of India will provide the backbone of vaccinating the Indian people. (AFP Photo)

Mudumalai reserve in Tamil Nadu tests 28 elephants for COVID-19

COVID-19 tests conduced on 28 elephants in Mudumalai Tiger reserve. (ANI)

Parliamentary committee summons Twitter on June 18

Twitter has to appear before the panel on June 18 at 4 pm and give representation on how to prevent misuse of social media and online news. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham