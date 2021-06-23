Nation Other News 23 Jun 2021 HMWS&SB loses Rs ...
Nation, In Other News

HMWS&SB loses Rs 19.2 crore in a month as govt implements free drinking water scheme

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 23, 2021, 7:13 am IST
Updated Jun 23, 2021, 8:56 am IST
The Water Board has to also extend sewer networks covering all urban local bodies (ULBs) and gram panchayat within the Outer Ring Road
Sources said government departments and buildings in the city have to pay Rs 180 crore water cess every year. (Photo: Representational)
 Sources said government departments and buildings in the city have to pay Rs 180 crore water cess every year. (Photo: Representational)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS%SB) has landed in big trouble after the state government started implementing the 20 kilolitre free drinking water scheme for households in the twin cities. The board has been losing Rs. 19.2 crore of billing a month. Adding to the woes are other consumers who are not paying their bills, hoping that the scheme would be extended to them too.

According to highly placed sources, HMWS&SB is cash-starved as a result. It is unable to implement its capital works of water supply and sewerage handling worth around Rs. 20,000 crore placed before the government in 2017-18. Adding to woes is the latest demand of Rs. 3,800 crore for modernising sewerage networks in erstwhile municipal areas surrounding the state capital, which have now been merged with the GHMC. The Water Board has to also extend sewer networks covering all urban local bodies (ULBs) and gram panchayat within the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

 

While being burdened with such huge costs, HMWS&SB is also due payments from government departments. Sources said government departments and buildings in the city have to pay Rs. 180 crore water cess every year. But due to non-payment, Rs. 500 crore worth bills have piled up. Besides this, the cost of producing 1 kilolitre (KL) of drinking water has gone up from Rs. 14.40 per KL in 2002 to Rs. 25.50 per KL in 2011 and is now Rs. 47 per KL.

Amid all these expenditures, the government decision to dole out Rs. 400 crore to consumers for free drinking water has already pushed the board deeply into the red. The board is also facing a deficit of Rs. 120 crore due to non-payment of water bills. Due to shortage of funds, several projects of HMWS&SB have been running at snail's pace, while a few of them have come to a grinding halt.

 

A senior Water Board official, requesting anonymity, said it has been knocking on doors of every financial institution to fund its projects. He said the board has also written to the government that it be compensated for amounts pertaining to free drinking water scheme, apart from electricity bills and payments.

“We have requested the government and are awaiting its reply. If the government does not come to board's rescue, several projects would be at stake. There could even be possible interruptions in drinking water supply," he said.

 

...
Tags: hyderabad metropolitan water supply and sewerage board, hmws&sb, hmwssb
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 23 June 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Kuntala waterfalls (DC file image)

Kuntala, Pochera waterfalls open for visitors

At present, agriculture crops are being sown over 2.31 crore acres and horticulture crops over 11.57 lakh acres in Kharif and Rabi put together in Telangana. (Representational image: PTI)

Record sowing expected during Kharif season in Telangana

The chief minister would invite Odisha Chief Minister and other public representatives for the foundation ceremony of the barrage. (Photo: DC Image)

Andhra Pradesh hails verdict on Vamsadhara row, CM affirms it will benefit Odisha too

Doctors were hired to conduct remote tele consultation and evaluate 104 callers for Covid-19 symptoms. (Photo: PTI/File)

Covid help is just a call away in Andhra Pradesh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

2nd COVID-19 wave witnessed huge spurt in online charity donations: Report

The report from PayU said as the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded, numerous donation campaigns were organised by NGOs and crowdsourcing platforms to raise funds for COVID relief. (AFP Photo)

Wildlife enthusiasts contribute over Rs 1 crore to cash-strapped Bengaluru zoo

The BBP has four different units - Zoo, Safari, Butterfly Park and Rescue Centre within an area of 731.88 Hectares. (PTI photo)

Pfizer in final stages of agreement to supply vaccine doses to India: CEO

The Pfizer CEO said that a significant local manufacturing of vaccines that is happening at the Serum Institute of India will provide the backbone of vaccinating the Indian people. (AFP Photo)

Mudumalai reserve in Tamil Nadu tests 28 elephants for COVID-19

COVID-19 tests conduced on 28 elephants in Mudumalai Tiger reserve. (ANI)

Parliamentary committee summons Twitter on June 18

Twitter has to appear before the panel on June 18 at 4 pm and give representation on how to prevent misuse of social media and online news. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham