Andhra Pradesh BJP seeks HC probe into land grabbing

Visakhapatnam: The state president of BJP, Somu Veerraju, said the AP government should appoint a sitting judge of high court to probe all the aspects of land grabbing in Visakhapatnam that has been projected as the administrative capital.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Veerraju said political leaders irrespective of party affiliation indulged in land grabbing. He blamed revenue officials who helped the leaders and took favours.

“To get clarity on the issue, the government should constitute an inquiry by a sitting high court judge and hand him the reports of both the SITs. The judge should take the opinions of all the political parties, individuals and officials before coming to a conclusion,’’ he said.

Coming down on YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, he said the administration was not going in the right direction. He said the CM gave away Rs 4,000 cash as welfare scheme but dragged his feet on paying the farmers the minimum support price for paddy, which required just `3,000 crore.

He said the CM was harassing the farmers and joining hands with rice millers who were jacking up the price of the rice in the retail market. He said on one hand the CM was giving thousands of crores as cash installments to the people and on the other was unable to pay `900 crore for the development of the industrial zone sponsored by the Central government.

“Administration means not borrowing and doling out cash in the name of welfare schemes,’’ he said

On the mortgage of government buildings to raise funds for the Build AP mission, Veerraju strongly condemned the idea stating that it was a faulty policy to mortgage heritage structures for the sake of building new capital.

Taking strong objections to the comments made on TD leader P. Ashok Gajapati Raju, the BJP leader said the YSRC leaders were stooping low to pass remarks on Ashok Gajapati Raju who happened to be a gentleman to the core and was respected by all.