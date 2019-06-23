YSRCP won't accept Deputy LS Speaker post unless Andhra gets special status

Special status for Andhra Pradesh is a major issue as it was one of his key thrusts during the run-up to the Assembly elections. (Photo: AP)

Amaravati: The YSR Congress Party, on Sunday, said that unless the central government grants special status to Andhra Pradesh, it would not accept the post of Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha, reported The Indian Express.

There is no formal communication in this regard but a YSRCP leader said there have been indications.

Special status for Andhra Pradesh is a major issue as it was one of his key thrusts during the run-up to the Assembly elections.

“The party does not want this post, as it will be seen as aligning with the ruling dispensation. The party won’t do that until and unless Centre gives special status to Andhra Pradesh,” YSR Congress leader told PTI. The YSRCP has conveyed its demands to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The party wants to be perceived as equidistant from the ruling dispensation as well as from the Opposition.

“Opposition, especially the Congress, is also responsible for Andhra Pradesh not getting the special status tag. It bifurcated the state but did not give it special status. So we will also be maintaining distance from them too,” the leader said.

The party, however, would support the centre on issues which would be in the larger interest of the nation, said the leader.

Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to grant special status to Andhra.

Earlier, PM Modi said the newly-elected CM will take Andhra to new heights. “Jagan Mohanji will take Andhra Pradesh forward and the Centre will provide all support,’’ PM Modi said at a meeting of BJP workers at Renigunta.