Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Other News 23 Jun 2019 Divyang father ready ...
Nation, In Other News

Divyang father ready to sell kidney to make son doctor

ANI
Published Jun 23, 2019, 3:47 pm IST
Updated Jun 23, 2019, 3:47 pm IST
Son has scored more than 90 per cent in class10 board exams and wants to pursue science.
Divyang lost his eyesight in an accident before getting a job. This made him dependent on others and his family's survival became very difficult. (Photo: ANI)
 Divyang lost his eyesight in an accident before getting a job. This made him dependent on others and his family's survival became very difficult. (Photo: ANI)

Surat: A 'divyang' father from the Adivasi area of Vaansda Taluka is ready to sell his kidney to fulfill his son's dream to become a doctor.

Jayesh Patel, a resident of Upsal Village, completed his graduation in the year 1995 and started looking for a job for himself. But fate had different plans for him.

 

He lost his eyesight in an accident before getting a job. This made him dependent on others and his family's survival became very difficult.

As Jayesh's wife was the only bread earner in the family, it was hard for the family to make ends meet. Despite such circumstances, Jayesh decided to educate his son Sahil, who got admission in a nearby school.

After securing 90.59 percentile in his 10th board exam, the boy has now, with much difficulty, got enrolled in a new school as he wanted to study Science. Sahil's teachers have helped him in various ways until now.

However, finding it difficult to support his son's education, Jayesh has decided to sell off his kidney so that his son can fulfill his dream of becoming a doctor.

"I always knew my son is a bright child. He scored really well in Class 10 board exam. He wants to become a doctor but I am not able to assist him financially. Since I lost my eyes 10 years back, my wife has been taking care of the house. I have no other option now but to sell my kidney to see my son reaching the heights," Jayesh said while speaking to ANI.

So far Jayesh's family has not received any aid from the government.

...
Tags: gujarat, divyang
Location: India, Gujarat, Surat


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

CPM Kerala Chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Saturday called for a fair probe in connection with allegations of rape, criminal intimidation and cheating levelled against his son Binoy. (Photo: PTI)

‘Party or I can’t take responsibility’: Kerala CPM leader on rape-accused son

In an interview published on Friday in the Daily Excelsior from Jammu, All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq had said the Hurriyat leaders were ready for talks with the government. (Photo: PTI | H.U. Naqash)

Hurriyat leaders ready for talks, says J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi aManish Sisodia (Photo: File)

Class 12 registration fee to be paid by Delhi government: Sisodia

The passenger was deboarded after the aircraft landed at Bhubaneswar airport at 6.10 am and handed over to police. (Photo: PTI/File)

Indigo flight diverted to Bhubaneswar after passenger turns unruly



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PM Modi grants Rs 30 lakh for Agra girl’s treatment suffering from aplastic anemia

Responding to Singh's plea, Modi's office released the money from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. (Photo: ANI)
 

Tiny insect stops dozens of trains, affects 12k people in Japan

The company was forced to cancel 26 train journeys and delay other services, causing chaos in a country known for the efficiency of its punctual transport systems. (Photo: Representational)
 

Dharavi trumps Taj Mahal to become India’s favourite tourist destination

Dharavi has gained a lot of popularity from being featured in award-winning films like the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire and the much-appreciated Gully Boy. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Watch: Airport security guard asked Deepika her ID proof and here's how she reacted

Deepika Padukone asked for her ID proof by Mumbai airport security guard. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

1 in 4 women go on dates just for a meal

The study showed that 23 to33 per cent women respondents of an online study admitted to have engaged in a ‘foodie call’. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

People in Patna polish shoes to collect money for AES-affected children

'It will be a black day for the families of those children who lost their life due to Encephalitis in Bihar. We will acquire whatever we get after polishing shoes and give it for the treatment of children,' he said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Vijaywada: Ruckus as Jagan's portrait replaces Chandrababu

Naidu's TDP faced a severe drubbing at the hands of Reddy's YSRCP which got an absolute majority in the 175-member Assembly by winning 151 seats. In the Lok Sabha elections, the YSRCP bagged 22 seats while TDP managed just three. (Photo: File)

Army prepared for emerging security challenges: General Rawat

The Army chief was also briefed on the infusion of technology with operational techniques and integration of force multipliers, which has increased capabilities manifold. (Photo: ANI)

Unconscious patient inside, UP health centre staff leave as shift ends

Sonia, 30, was taken to the centre in the district's Faloda village in Purkazi block on Friday for treatment. (Representational Image)

Class 12 registration fee to be paid by Delhi government: Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi aManish Sisodia (Photo: File)

Smriti Irani’s daughter bullied at school; minister hits back with fierce response

But she said she realised that her act of deleting the post actually 'empowered' the wrong person.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham