Tribal youth selected to participate in international target ball event

Nagarkurnool: A tribal youth, Babu Naik, alias Arjun, of Devulathanda village in Achhampet mandal of Nagarkurnool district, has been selected as part of the national target ball team to participate in the Federation Cup. The international event will be held in Dhaka of Bangladesh from July 13 to 17.

Belonging to a financially poor family, Naik showed early promise in sports and won several awards at the district, state and national levels. In a recently held national level target ball competition, Naik played a key role to secure victory for his team.

Naik, speaking to this newspaper, said that he has worked hard to develop various skills needed for target ball and secure a position in the national team. He appealed to philanthropists and government agencies for financial aid to keep participating in events and “bring fame to our country.”

He was congratulated by the target ball association officials, family members and village residents upon his selection.