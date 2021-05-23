SSC results withheld as school fails to deposit examination fee in Telangana

The government has also said that in case of any errors in the students' pass memos, the SSC Board can be informed by the concerned school principals, and added that the matter would be rectified immediately. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Fate of at least 60 students of St Adam's High School in Musheerabad hangs in balance, as the Board of Secondary Education has withheld their SSC results because the school management chose not to remit the exam fee despite collecting it from students, deputy DEO Hyderabad, Samuel Raj, confirmed.

The school failed to pay the board though it collected fees from students, after which the education department refused to release the results of these students. The deputy DEO said that results would be released only after the school paid the amount. "We have received the exam fee from all other schools in the district, other than St Adam's. Ask them where they used all this money?" he said.

Though this correspondent tried to reach the authorities of the school, they were unavailable for a comment. Sources said the owners of the school had fled the place since the results were announced.

In the SSC results that were announced on Friday, over 2,10,000 students out of the 5,21,000 registered to sit for the exam this year, secured a 10 CGPA in 535 schools. Of these, 5,16,578 were regular students while 4,495 were students who had previously failed. Details of the grades allotted to students on the basis of internal assessment are available on the official website bse.telangana.gov.in and results.bsetelanagana.org.

The government has also said that in case of any errors in the students' pass memos, the SSC Board can be informed by the concerned school principals, and added that the matter would be rectified immediately.

For the second consecutive year, the Telangana government has cancelled the SSC exams due to the Covid-19 spread in the state now. There has been no update on the conduct of Class 12 or Intermediate exams that were earlier postponed until further notice.