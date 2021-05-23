Cyclone Yaas forming in Bay of Bengal: IMD

Visakhapatnam: A low-pressure area set in over the East Central Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Andaman Sea, about 600 km off Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

A private weather forecaster, Skymet, said environmental conditions were favourable for its rapid growth after 24 hours. Equatorial flow, moderate vertical wind shear, and warm sea surface temperature of above 30 degrees Celsius support quick intensification of the system. Its overall potential to develop into a tropical cyclone Yaas in the next 48-60 hours is moderate to high.

The low pressure during the process of the organisation will shift northward and become more compact. The likely tropical cyclone Yaas, as named by Oman, will have a short life of merely 48 hours. The storm is expected to gather strength during this period to become severe and keep moving northwest towards the Odisha and West Bengal coast.

The initial estimates indicate likely landfall on late night May 25 or morning hours of May 26. The timelines and intensity are not very precise at this moment and are subject to revision in the next 24 hours. Notwithstanding its wavering approach, preparation by both the states of Odisha and West Bengal need escalation to meet the challenge.

An IMD report said squally wind with speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely along and off Andhra Pradesh coast till May 24. However, gale winds with speed reaching 60 to 70 kmph gusting up to 80 kmph are also likely along and off the AP coast on May 25 and May 26. The report also warned fishermen not to venture into the sea till the system crossed the coast on

May 26.