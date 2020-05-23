60th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

125,121

6,570

Recovered

51,836

3,271

Deaths

3,728

142

Maharashtra44582125831517 Tamil Nadu14753712899 Gujarat132735880802 Delhi123195897208 Rajasthan65423692155 Madhya Pradesh61703029271 Uttar Pradesh57353324152 West Bengal33321221265 Andhra Pradesh2667173155 Bihar216662911 Punjab2028181939 Telangana1761104348 Karnataka174359741 Jammu and Kashmir148972020 Odisha11894367 Haryana107670616 Kerala7335125 Jharkhand3231363 Chandigarh2191783 Tripura1751520 Chhatisgarh172620 Himachal Pradesh168554 Assam142424 Uttarakhand104521 Goa5470 Manipur2620 Puducherry26100 Meghalaya14121 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Workers sprayed with ...
Nation, In Other News

Workers sprayed with 'disinfectant' in Delhi, civic body says 'by mistake'

PTI
Published May 23, 2020, 12:07 pm IST
Updated May 23, 2020, 12:07 pm IST
A video of the incident was shared on social media, worker engaged in a sanitation drive can be seen spraying disinfectant on migrants
Migrants sprayed with 'disinfectants' in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar. (Photo- Social Media)
 Migrants sprayed with 'disinfectants' in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar. (Photo- Social Media)

New Delhi: A group of migrants, waiting outside a school in south Delhi's Lajpat Nagar for coronavirus screening, were sprayed with a disinfectant by the civic agency on Friday. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) later said it was a "mistake" as the worker who was handling the spray could not handle the pressure of the machine and the recoil changed the direction of the spray.

SDMC officials have "apologised" to the migrants, the civic agency said in a statement.

 

Hundreds of migrants had gathered outside a school at Lajpat Nagar to screen for coronavirus before boarding a special "Shramik" train.

A video of the incident was shared on social media. A worker engaged in a sanitation drive can be seen spraying disinfectant on some of the migrants.

"Since the school is in a residential colony, there was huge demand from residents for disinfecting the compound and the road. But due to the pressure of the jetting machine, the worker could not manage it for some moments," the SDMC said in the statement.

"The staff has already been instructed to be more careful and attentive while doing the job in future. The official present at the site apologised to public," the SDMC said.

A large number of migrant workers and their families have been trying to go home, by any means, while many of them are walking home amid the coronavirus lockdown.

...
migrants, delhi, lajpat nagar, coronavirus screening, disinfectant, civic agency, south delhi municipal corporation (sdmc)
India, Delhi, New Delhi


