Workers sprayed with 'disinfectant' in Delhi, civic body says 'by mistake'

New Delhi: A group of migrants, waiting outside a school in south Delhi's Lajpat Nagar for coronavirus screening, were sprayed with a disinfectant by the civic agency on Friday. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) later said it was a "mistake" as the worker who was handling the spray could not handle the pressure of the machine and the recoil changed the direction of the spray.

SDMC officials have "apologised" to the migrants, the civic agency said in a statement.

Hundreds of migrants had gathered outside a school at Lajpat Nagar to screen for coronavirus before boarding a special "Shramik" train.

A video of the incident was shared on social media. A worker engaged in a sanitation drive can be seen spraying disinfectant on some of the migrants.

"Since the school is in a residential colony, there was huge demand from residents for disinfecting the compound and the road. But due to the pressure of the jetting machine, the worker could not manage it for some moments," the SDMC said in the statement.

"The staff has already been instructed to be more careful and attentive while doing the job in future. The official present at the site apologised to public," the SDMC said.

A large number of migrant workers and their families have been trying to go home, by any means, while many of them are walking home amid the coronavirus lockdown.