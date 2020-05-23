60th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

125,121

6,570

Recovered

51,836

3,271

Deaths

3,728

142

Maharashtra44582125831517 Tamil Nadu14753712899 Gujarat132735880802 Delhi123195897208 Rajasthan65423692155 Madhya Pradesh61703029271 Uttar Pradesh57353324152 West Bengal33321221265 Andhra Pradesh2667173155 Bihar216662911 Punjab2028181939 Telangana1761104348 Karnataka174359741 Jammu and Kashmir148972020 Odisha11894367 Haryana107670616 Kerala7335125 Jharkhand3231363 Chandigarh2191783 Tripura1751520 Chhatisgarh172620 Himachal Pradesh168554 Assam142424 Uttarakhand104521 Goa5470 Manipur2620 Puducherry26100 Meghalaya14121 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Other News 23 May 2020
Nation, In Other News

Chennai's corona eruption supports New Delhi's narrative. But for how much longer?

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | D SEKAR & M R VENKATESH
Published May 23, 2020, 9:30 am IST
Updated May 23, 2020, 9:30 am IST
Yes, a lion's share of the positives and fatalities are in the capital city, but travelling workers are taking the virus to villages
A Chennai municipal worker drives a coronavirus-themed autorickshaw in a residential area after the government eased lockdown restrictions. (AFP)
 A Chennai municipal worker drives a coronavirus-themed autorickshaw in a residential area after the government eased lockdown restrictions. (AFP)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu's capital city lent itself nicely to the Union government's new narrative that the way India has tackled the coronavirus pandemic is a success because the pandemic has been kept to the cities. Accordingly, Chennai yet again reported steepling numbers on Friday.

Tamil Nadu's count on Saturday morning stood at 14,753, with the 786 more infected persons added since Friday morning. The state's death toll is 98 with four fatalities occurring on the day. 

 

For the better part of two weeks, Tamil Nadu has known that the coronavirus is a city virus. Greater Chennai reporting 569 of the new positives on Friday, topping its Thursday by two.

Greater Chennai's numbers are growing despite the fact that the number of containment zones in the city came down to 655 from 774 on Thursday after no fresh cases in those areas removed from the list. At the Chennai Central railway station, 15 railway policemen tested positive for Covid-19 today.

This urban profile, the central government's coronavirus mavens said, is proof that India's campaign against the pandemic has worked.

As V K Paul, chairman of Empowered Group One and Niti Aayog member, said in a New Delhi briefing on Friday, around 80 per cent of the active cases reported till Thursday were in just five states -- Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh -- and over 90 per cent are in ten.

Also, over 60 per cent of the cases are in just five cities -- Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Thane.

Fatalities too have an urban profile. "You can say this is a disease of the urban districts and nearly 60 per cent of the deaths were reported in five cities -- Mumbai, Ahmadabad, Pune, Delhi and Kolkata -- and 70 per cent of the deaths are in ten cities," Paul said.

But guest workers might have news for New Delhi's corona experts. In Tamil Nadu on Friday, returnees from other states boosted the state's daily coronavirus tally by 92 on Friday, up from 87 on Thursday. These positives are coming to light at check-posts set up to test India's moving workers. On Friday, the travelling positives included 66 from Maharashtra, 13 from New Delhi, six from West Bengal, two from Andhra Pradesh, one each from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Telangana.

Among them was one passenger returning from the Philippines. He had tested negative on arrival, but turned positive in the 'exit test' on Friday.

As these moving workers reach home, the urban profile of the pandemic in India, is likely to change. In Tamil Nadu already, apart from Chennai, the northern districts of Chengalpattu and Thiruvallur continue to throw up more positive cases.

...
Tags: tamil nadu coronavirus, greater chennai, covvid-19
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


