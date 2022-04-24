Nation Other News 23 Apr 2022 Fire breaks out at p ...
Nation, In Other News

Fire breaks out at pharma unit in Vizag, no casualties nor injuries reported

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 24, 2022, 1:34 am IST
Updated Apr 24, 2022, 1:34 am IST
VISAKHAPATNAM: A fire broke out at the ENT plant of SNF (India) Private Limited in JN Pharma City of Parawada in Anakapalle district on Saturday afternoon. Plant employees and residents living nearby ran for their lives on witnessing the fire.

Two fire tenders rushed to the site and doused the flames. The situation is under control, police said.

 

Police and fire-service personnel have registered a case and investigation is on.

The fire broke out in a waste chemical storage tank. There have been no injuries in the incident.

The company, a leading polymer producer, specialises in preparation of water-soluble polymers and water and waste-water treatment.

According to preliminary reports, a chemical reaction broke out due to overflow of waste chemical from the storage tank that led to the fire. Officials from revenue, police, fire service and few other departments have visited the site.

 

Trade union leaders pointed out that mishaps have been reported in JNPC-Parawada at regular intervals since past few years. They accused managements of some plants within JNPC of spending little money on safety measures, thereby subjecting workers to danger.

