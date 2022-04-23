Nation Other News 23 Apr 2022 Experts inspect Pola ...
Nation, In Other News

Experts inspect Polavaram for repairing diaphragm wall

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 23, 2022, 12:22 am IST
Updated Apr 23, 2022, 7:03 am IST
The diaphragm wall got scoured at two places over an area of 200 meters x 200 meters each when Godavari River witnessed floods
To facilitate construction of the ECRF dam, water resources authorities are aiming to complete construction of the cofferdam downstream by July 15. (PTI)
 To facilitate construction of the ECRF dam, water resources authorities are aiming to complete construction of the cofferdam downstream by July 15. (PTI)

VIJAYAWADA: A team of experts inspected the Polavaram irrigation project on Friday to come up with design and methodology for repair of the diaphragm wall and fix a timeline for construction of earth-cum-rock-filled (ECRF) dam in Eluru district.

The diaphragm wall got scoured at two places over an area of 200 meters x 200 meters each when Godavari River witnessed floods.

 

To facilitate construction of the ECRF dam, water resources authorities are aiming to complete construction of the cofferdam downstream by July 15. The upstream cofferdam had already been completed last September.

The experts’ team included Prof. V.S. Raju, former director, IIT, Delhi; Prof. G.V. Ramana, director, IIT, Delhi; Balaji, chief engineer, VS Raju Consultants, Prof. Janaki Ramaiah, assistant professor, IIT, Tirupati; and several others. They inspected works related to ECRF dam, lower cofferdam and Gap-1 ring bund. The experts are scheduled to hold a review meeting with water resources officials in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday.

 

Polavaram chief engineer B. Sudhakar Babu said, “As all major components of Polavaram project are almost over, we are paying more attention towards construction of the ECRF dam after restoring of diaphragm wall.”

...
Tags: polavaram hydel power project
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 23 April 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The university (in picture) scholar also named two other research scholars i- RN Shankar and Seemarla Chinna Lingamaiah - claiming they are associates of the accused and targeted him because of his SC status. — DC Image

OU assistant prof. accused of racial abuse

The SP said they were investigating the complaint and added that police had come to know that a doctor who got a similar message had transferred Rs 30,000. — Representational image/PTI

Cyber fraudsters used Collector’s photo as DP and seek financial help from doctors

Horrified junior students ran out of the hostel building to save themselves. But the seniors chased them to the street, where some locals intervened to prevent the fight from escalating. — Representational image/AP

50 injured in scuffle among boys in social welfare hostel

During raids, police seized Rs 32.54 lakh cash and communicator boxes along with 57 mobile phones being used for betting. — Representational image/DC

Anantpur Cricket betting gang busted



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Cyclone Asani: Depression to intensify in next 24 hrs

An Indian Coast Guard personnel announces warnings regarding Cyclone Asani. (PTI)

Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal, weather warning for AP, TN coast

On Friday and Saturday, squally weather (45-55 km/hr gusting to 65 km/hr) is likely over the North Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh coasts. (Representational image: DC)

Coast Guard nabs 88 Bangla men with 360 kg fish in 3 boats

An Indian Coast Guard ship and a hovercraft with three Bangladeshi boats at sea. (Photo: by arrangement)

Indo-Bangladesh ship-to-ship LPG transfer begins

A ship-to-ship LPG transfer between the countries underway in sea. (Photo by arrangement)

Protests over young student leader's murder in West Bengal; Police role under scanner

The police initiated a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code but no one has been arrested so far. (Representational Image/DC File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->