Nation Current Affairs 23 Apr 2021 Modi calls for quick ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Modi calls for quick action to save world at Leaders’ Summit on Climate 2021

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Apr 23, 2021, 8:00 am IST
Updated Apr 23, 2021, 11:17 am IST
Modi said that humanity is battling a pandemic and that it is a timely reminder that the grave threat of climate change has not disappeared
Modi called for “concrete action at a high speed, on large scale, and with a global scope” to combat climate change, adding he and US President Joe Biden are launching the “India-US Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 partnership” to help “mobilise investments, demonstrate clean technologies, and enable green collaborations”. — Representational image/PTI
 Modi called for “concrete action at a high speed, on large scale, and with a global scope” to combat climate change, adding he and US President Joe Biden are launching the “India-US Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 partnership” to help “mobilise investments, demonstrate clean technologies, and enable green collaborations”. — Representational image/PTI

New Delhi: Addressing the US-convened Leaders’ Summit on Climate 2021 in virtual format on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for “concrete action at a high speed, on large scale, and with a global scope” to combat climate change, adding he and US President Joe Biden are launching the “India-US Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 partnership” to help “mobilise investments, demonstrate clean technologies, and enable green collaborations”.

Earlier, opening the summit, President Biden said: “The United States sets out on the road to cut greenhouse gases in half — in half by the end of this decade. That’s where we’re headed as a nation ... The signs are unmistakable. The science is undeniable. But the cost of inaction keeps mounting... I see an opportunity to create millions of good-paying, middle-class, union jobs.”

 

Prime Minister Modi, pointing out that “we, in India, are doing our part” and that India’s per capita carbon footprint is 60 per cent lower than the global average “because our lifestyle is rooted in sustainable traditional practices”, said: “Sustainable lifestyles and a guiding philosophy of ‘back to basics’ must be an important pillar of our economic strategy for the post-Covid era.”

Thanking President Biden for “taking this initiative”, Mr Modi said that “humanity is battling a global pandemic right now and, this event is a timely reminder that the grave threat of climate change has not disappeared”. He added: “In fact, climate change is a lived reality for millions around the world. Their lives and livelihoods are already facing its adverse consequences.”

 

Mr Modi’s remarks were in the Leaders’ Session 1 Thursday evening on the topic “Our Collective Sprint to 2030”. The two-day summit began on Thursday with nearly 40 other world leaders participating, including Chinese President Xi Jinping.

President Xi said: “China will strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060… China has committed to move from carbon peak to carbon neutrality in a much shorter time span than what might take many developed countries, and that requires extraordinarily hard efforts from China. ... China will strictly control coal-fired power generation projects.”

 

A separate Indo-US joint statement on the partnership to combat climate change and take strong action to meet the Paris Agreement goals said it would “proceed along two main tracks -- the Strategic Clean Energy Partnership and the Climate Action and Finance Mobilisation Dialogue, which will build on and subsume a range of existing processes”. It added: “The partnership will represent one of the core venues for India-US collaboration and focus on driving urgent progress in this critical decade for climate action”.

Mr Modi said at the summit, highlighting the steps India had taken: “Our ambitious renewable energy target of 450 gigawatts by 2030 shows our commitment. Despite our development challenges, we have taken many bold steps on clean energy, energy efficiency, afforestation and biodiversity. That’s why we are among the few countries whose NDCs are 2-degree-Celsius compatible. We have also encouraged global initiatives like International Solar Alliance, LeadIT and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.”

 

Recalling the words of Swami Vivekananda, who had called on people to “arise, awake and stop not until the goal is reached”, Mr Modi called for “making this a decade of action against climate change”.

...
Tags: us-convened leaders’ summit on climate 2021, modi addresses us-convened leaders’ summit on climate 2021 in virtual format, modi thanks biden, climate change, india’s per capita carbon footprint is 60 per cent lower than the global average, threat of climate change still existing, china will strive for carbon neutrality before 2060, international solar alliance, leadit and the coalition for disaster resilient infrastructure


Latest From Nation

A relative of a Covid-19 victim (2L) pays his respect before a cremation at Nigambodh Ghat Crematorium on the banks of the Yamuna river in New Delhi in the early hour of April 22, 2021. (AFP)

COVID-19: Over 3.32 lakh fresh cases in India in single day, record 2,263 fatalities

The situation was dire enough to prompt health minister Etala Rajendar to squarely hold the Central government responsible for the emerging crisis saying that the Centre was controlling oxygen supplies to states. — Representational image/DC

Hyderabad hospitals stare at oxygen shortage

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

In 1990 when the Kashmiri separatist campaign became violent, the J&K government had sacked five of its senior officials after accusing them of being involved in anti-national activities and for taking pro-separatist stand. — Representational image/AP

More J&K employees may face axe for being 'anti-national'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

It's a national health emergency, says Supreme Court

Supreme Court on Thursday gave the Centre 24 hours to present to it a national plan on the supply of oxygen, essential medicines and manner and method of administering vaccine.(Photo: PTI)

Amarnath pilgrims' registration suspended in view of grim Covid-19 situation

Devotees on their way to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath. (AP File)

Karnataka asks Centre for 1,500 tonnes of oxygen, one lakh vials of Remdesivir

Workers sort medical oxygen cylinders meant for Covid-19 patients, before dispatching them to hospitals, amid surge in coronavirus cases, at BMTC bus stand in Bengaluru, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (PTI)

Covid emergency medicine is blocked and sold at a higher price in Adilabad

The injection should be used when patients are suffering from respiratory problems and condition was critical and put on Ventilator but many patients without much severity are also taking the injection as emergency medicine or lifesaving drug. — Representational image

COVID-19: India records nearly 3 lakh fresh cases, 2,023 fatalities in single day

A health worker takes a swab sample for a Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) at a roadside market following restrictions imposed by the state government amidst rising Covid-19 coronavirus cases, in Mumbai. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham