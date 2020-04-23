30th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

21,559

187

Recovered

4,406

36

Deaths

685

4

Maharashtra5649789251 Gujarat24071790 Delhi22487240 Rajasthan19353440 Tamil Nadu16296620 Madhya Pradesh15871520 Uttar Pradesh14491730 Telangana9431940 Andhra Pradesh8131200 West Bengal456790 Kerala4373080 Karnataka4271310 Jammu and Kashmir407920 Punjab278530 Haryana2641580 Bihar143420 Odisha83320 Jharkhand4980 Uttarakhand46230 Himachal Pradesh39160 Chhatisgarh36280 Assam35190 Chandigarh27140 Meghalaya1200 Puducherry740 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura210 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Other News 23 Apr 2020 Lockdown reveals fre ...
Nation, In Other News

Lockdown reveals fresh air, cleaner rivers in India

AP
Published Apr 23, 2020, 2:43 pm IST
Updated Apr 23, 2020, 2:43 pm IST
On March 25, the first day of the lockdown, the average PM 2.5 levels decreased by 22%
Deserted banks of the Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and Yamuna are seen during lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus in Prayagraj, India (AP)
 Deserted banks of the Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and Yamuna are seen during lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus in Prayagraj, India (AP)

India’s extended lockdown to curb the coronavirus outbreak has shut down schools, workplaces, industries, transport, and forced people to stay home.

It also led to an unexpected bonus in the country with six out of 10 of the world’s most polluted cities: cleaner air.

 

“It is a hell of a change,” said Kunal Chopra, who suffers from chronic bronchitis and whose morning walks no longer begin with a shot from an inhaler. “The air is much fresher and my breathing problems have gone down.”

India accounts for the highest pollution-related deaths in the world with more than 2 million people every year, according to a December 2019 report by the Global Alliance of Health and Pollution.

On March 25, the first day of the lockdown, the average PM 2.5 levels decreased by 22% and nitrogen dioxide which comes from burning fossil fuels dropped by 15%, according to air pollution data analyzed by the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air.

A recent analysis by the Delhi Pollution Control Board found that the quality of the Yamuna River flowing along New Delhi has also improved during the lockdown. The report cited a decrease in runoffs from 28 industrial clusters and less trash.

India has reported nearly 20,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and over 600 deaths.

The stringent lockdown measures that are set to be lifted on May 3 also have had an effect on India’s rivers.

...
Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), coronavirus lockdown, delhi pollution control board


Latest From Nation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Twitter)

Resolve migrant workers' problems on priority: Rahul Gandhi

Representational image (PTI)

Periods don't stop for pandemics: Girls struggle for sanitary napkins in rural areas

Medics wearing protective suits seen in the premises of LNJP hospital while members of Tablighi Jamaat are shifted from hospital to quarantine centre during nationwide lockdown in Delhi. PTI photo

Entire Muslim community cannot be blamed for one group's crime: Naqvi on Tablighi row

Guntur West MLA M Giridhar Rao taking part in sanitation works rendering a helping hand to GMC sanitation staff at Guntur city. (Photo: Tejo Roy)

AP reports highest single day spike in Covid cases



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

100 pc quota for ST teachers in schools not permissible: Supreme Court

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)

Bengal governor says Mamata's staff should be sacked, paramilitary called in

Mounted police personnel patrol a deserted road during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in Kolkata on April 14, 2020. (PTI)

Maharashtra: Transgenders provide free meals to poor during lockdown

Representational image (PTI)

Tracer bullet! Kerala police drone video with Ravi Shastri's commentary goes viral

The Kerala police drone camera video has gone viral.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham