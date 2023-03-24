  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 23 Mar 2023 ‘Son to comple ...
Nation, In Other News

‘Son to complete Polavaram project started by father’, asserts CM Jagan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Mar 24, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Mar 24, 2023, 12:04 am IST
Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “The Telugu Desam government treated Polavaram as an ATM, shunning the construction of the project. Their government saved Rs 800 crore through the ‘reverse tendering’ process on Polavaram.” (File Photo:DC)
 Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “The Telugu Desam government treated Polavaram as an ATM, shunning the construction of the project. Their government saved Rs 800 crore through the ‘reverse tendering’ process on Polavaram.” (File Photo:DC)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Thursday, “(My) father Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy started the Polavaram project and his son (Jagan) will complete it without fail.” Some 48 gates of the dam have been completed as also the upper and lower cofferdams, he said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “The Telugu Desam government treated Polavaram as an ATM, shunning the construction of the project. Their government saved Rs 800 crore through the ‘reverse tendering’ process on Polavaram.”

The Chief Minister said the TD has no moral right to speak on Polavaram and he asserted that the project was synonymous with the name of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

Intervening in the discussion on Polavaram Project in the state Assembly on Thursday, the Chief Minister alleged that the TD rule did not follow the technical stipulations in the construction of the project. “This resulted in the washing away of the diaphragm wall in the floods of the past. Chandrababu has no locus standi to talk about the project, as he had never spoken about it between 1995 and 2014.”

Referring to speculations about his visit to Delhi, Mohan Jagan Reddy said the revised estimates of the project cost required to be approved by the central cabinet. “I met the Prime Minister and urged him to release an ad-hoc amount of Rs 15,000 crore to AP to go ahead with the project,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the designs were approved by the NHPC and the government was ready to pay compensation to the displaced persons as per the guidelines given by the Central Water Commission (CWC).

Dismissing the claims of the TD-friendly media on the project’s height as “unwarranted and false,” the CM said the state government was committed to complete the project with its original height of 45.7 metres. But, in the first phase, the height would be limited to 41.15 metres due to technical reasons related to the safety and security of the dam, he said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy came down heavily on a section of the media, saying their reports were aimed at projecting Chandrababu Naidu as the one who championed the project cause. “At the same time, they are also  faulting the present government for the delay,” the CM said.

The CM displayed the designs of the project in the house to explain the “haphazard manner” followed in the construction of the project during the TD rule, saying, “Chandrababu didn’t follow the technical stipulations of constructing the spillway first.”

“The TD government first took up the works by using the project as its ATM and cared less for the project implementation,” the CM said.

The technical order (stipulation) was of “constructing the spillway first” across the 2400-metre breadth of the river, the upper cofferdam at the upper stream next, and then the lower cofferdam in the lower stream, prior to the construction of the diaphragm wall. This was not followed by the TD government, causing all the problems, the CM said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said the former contractors of the project were relatives of Ramoji Rao and TD leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu. “Because the technical order was not followed, the Polavaram diaphragm wall and cofferdam were washed away in the floods, leading to formation of scour pits in the main dam area.”

The CM further claimed that even the incomplete spillway construction was faulty, as a 400 metre-gap was left out on either side.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, y.s. rajasekhara reddy, polavaram project, telugu desam government
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Bandi says aid announced doesn’t even cover basic investment. (Photo: Twitter)

BJP rubbishes KCR’s crop damage aid, seeks Fasal Bima in state

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (Photo:DC)

Bandi scoffs at KTR's legal notice

Travel fares to be reduced by up to 30% on lean days. (DC file photo)

TSRTC to introduce dynamic ticketing

They procured the data from executives working for the respective banks or from employees working in companies to whom banks had outsourced the work. (DC/Representational image)

SBI & BoB credit card customers' data stolen, 10 held



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending March 21

N. Balakrishna aka NBK is all set to appear on Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 this week Friday and Saturday.
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Digital tech will reach everyone in society: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a post-budget webinar on ‘Ease of Living using Technology', via video conferencing, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Crescent moon not sighted anywhere in India; Ramzan to start on March 24

The Ramzan fasting date changes yearly as the Muslim community follows the Islamic calendar based on the lunar cycle or phases of the moon. The starting and end date of Ramzan depends on the sighting of the crescent moon. — Representational Image/DC

CJI rues lack of empathy in educational institutions

19th Annual Convocation at Nalsar University of Law Hyderabad, (left to Right) Justice Ujjal Bhuyan Chief Justice High Court for the State of Telangana and Chancellor,NALSAR, Justice P.S Narasimha Judge Supreme Court of India, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud Chief Justice of India, and Justice V. Ramasubramanian Judge. Supreme court of India and others participate. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Infrastructure development is the driving force of the economy: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a post-budget webinar on ‘Infrastructure and Investment', in New Delhi, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (PTI Photo)

ABVP workers allege vandalism of Chhatrapati Shivaji's portrait in JNU, demand action

The ABVP Secretary urged the JNU administration to take strict action against the accused and stop the miscreants from disrupting the university atmosphere. — Representational Image/DC
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->