  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 23 Mar 2023 SC to set-up a new c ...
Nation, In Other News

SC to set-up a new constitution bench to hear pleas against Nikah-Halal, polygamy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published Mar 24, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Mar 24, 2023, 12:08 am IST
Supreme Court of India (File Image: PTI)
 Supreme Court of India (File Image: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said that it will set up a new 5-judge Constitution bench to hear pleas challenging the constitutional validity of polygamy and Nikah halala prevailing among the Muslims as Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Hemant Gupta who were part of the earlier five-judge bench have since retired.

Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Hemant Gupta had retired on September 23 and October 16, 2022.

Heading a bench, Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud after a mentioning by PIL petitioner advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay said, “At an appropriate time I will constitute a constitution bench and have it decided.”

The five-judge bench of Justice Indira Banerjee, Justice Hemant Gupta, Justice Surya Kant, Justice M.M. Sundresh and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia were earlier hearing the matter.

On August 30, 2022, the earlier five-judge bench had made the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), National Commission for Women (NCW) and the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) as parties to the PILs and had sought their responses.

The top court had sought response from the Central government as well.

These petitions were referred to a five-judge Bench by a three-judge bench in March 2018.

One of the eight petitioners, advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay has contended that the practice of triple talaq, polygami and nikah halala is violative of Articles 14, 15 and 21 of the constitution and injurious to public order, morality, and health.

The plea has sought a direction to declare Section 2 of the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act, 1937, unconstitutional and violative of Articles 14, 15 and 21 of the Constitution, insofar as it seeks to recognise polygamy and nikah-halala.

Asserting that the common law has primacy over the personal laws, Upadhyay has urged  the court to declare the triple talaq as cruelty under Section 498A of the IPC, 1860, nikah halala as rape under Section 375 of the IPC,1860, and Polygamy as an offence under Section 494 of the IPC,1860.”

In August 2017, the top court held that the Muslim practice of instant ‘triple talaq’ is unconstitutional and  struck it down by 3:2 majority.

However, in the 2017 verdict, the top court had kept open the issue of polygamy and ‘nikah halala’, while holding that the practice of instant ‘triple talaq’ is unconstitutional.

Polygamy allows a Muslim man to have four wives, and once a Muslim woman has been divorced, her husband is not permitted to take her back even if he had pronounced talaq under the influence of any intoxicant, unless his wife undergoes nikah halala, which involves her marriage with another man and same should be consummated, who subsequently divorces her so that her previous husband can remarry her.

“It is submitted that religious leaders and priests like imams, maulvis, etc. who propagate, support and authorize practices like Talaq-E-Bidat, nikah halala and Polygamy are grossly misusing their position, influence and power to subject the Muslim women to such gross practices which treats them as chattel, thereby violating their basic rights enshrined in Articles 14, 15 and 21 of the Constitution”, says Upadhyay’s plea.

...
Tags: supreme court of india, polygamy, chief justice indira banerjee, chief justice d.y. chandrachud, national commission for women (ncw), national human rights commission (nhrc)
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Bandi says aid announced doesn’t even cover basic investment. (Photo: Twitter)

BJP rubbishes KCR’s crop damage aid, seeks Fasal Bima in state

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (Photo:DC)

Bandi scoffs at KTR's legal notice

Travel fares to be reduced by up to 30% on lean days. (DC file photo)

TSRTC to introduce dynamic ticketing

They procured the data from executives working for the respective banks or from employees working in companies to whom banks had outsourced the work. (DC/Representational image)

SBI & BoB credit card customers' data stolen, 10 held



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending March 21

N. Balakrishna aka NBK is all set to appear on Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 this week Friday and Saturday.
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Lok Sabha passes Union Budget 2023-24 without discussion amidst Opposition protest

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Digital tech will reach everyone in society: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a post-budget webinar on ‘Ease of Living using Technology', via video conferencing, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Further extension to ED Director Mishra illegal and must go, SC told

Director of Enforcement Sanjay Kumar Mishra (L). (Photo: Twitter: ANI)

Crescent moon not sighted anywhere in India; Ramzan to start on March 24

The Ramzan fasting date changes yearly as the Muslim community follows the Islamic calendar based on the lunar cycle or phases of the moon. The starting and end date of Ramzan depends on the sighting of the crescent moon. — Representational Image/DC

CJI rues lack of empathy in educational institutions

19th Annual Convocation at Nalsar University of Law Hyderabad, (left to Right) Justice Ujjal Bhuyan Chief Justice High Court for the State of Telangana and Chancellor,NALSAR, Justice P.S Narasimha Judge Supreme Court of India, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud Chief Justice of India, and Justice V. Ramasubramanian Judge. Supreme court of India and others participate. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->