Revanth to take Congress higher

HYDERABAD: For a party known for its free-wheeling “internal democracy”, this Telugu New Year will require all Congress leaders to throw their lot behind state party president A. Revanth Reddy. Or that is what the stars have written for this year for the party, according to Chilukuri Srinivasamurthy, who read the Ugadi Panchangam at the Gandhi Bhavan during the Ugadi celebrations on Wednesday.

“If the King remains in a good position people will also prosper. It is inevitable for a man leading the opposition against rulers of the time, to face resistance. Others in the party should back him in his quest. Continuing on the path of success, the Congress should progress. In this endeavour everyone should work in this direction,” Srinivasamurthy said.

Recalling how in the previous year’s panchangam, he predicted that Revanth will find success in his path starting October 2022, Srinivasamurthy said, the leader will take the Congress towards success with his consistent efforts, and how the party gained strength since then under Revanth Reddy’s leadership.

Revanth Reddy, in his Ugadi greetings, said the Congress’ ideology is to stand by the people and that it will continue to do so also for the weaker sections in the state. He advised the rank and file of the party to take forward the message of Rahul Gandhi’s Padayatra to the masses. He hoped that people will surely give the Congress the power, if it works according to the wishes of the people.