  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 23 Mar 2023 Revanth to take Cong ...
Nation, In Other News

Revanth to take Congress higher

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD NIZAMUDDIN
Published Mar 23, 2023, 12:51 am IST
Updated Mar 23, 2023, 1:15 am IST
TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy. (DC Image)
 TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: For a party known for its free-wheeling “internal democracy”, this Telugu New Year will require all Congress leaders to throw their lot behind state party president A. Revanth Reddy. Or that is what the stars have written for this year for the party, according to Chilukuri Srinivasamurthy, who read the Ugadi Panchangam at the Gandhi Bhavan during the Ugadi celebrations on Wednesday.

“If the King remains in a good position people will also prosper. It is inevitable for a man leading the opposition against rulers of the time, to face resistance. Others in the party should back him in his quest. Continuing on the path of success, the Congress should progress. In this endeavour everyone should work in this direction,” Srinivasamurthy said.

Recalling how in the previous year’s panchangam, he predicted that Revanth will find success in his path starting October 2022, Srinivasamurthy said, the leader will take the Congress towards success with his consistent efforts, and how the party gained strength since then under Revanth Reddy’s leadership.

Revanth Reddy, in his Ugadi greetings, said the Congress’ ideology is to stand by the people and that it will continue to do so also for the weaker sections in the state. He advised the rank and file of the party to take forward the message of Rahul Gandhi’s Padayatra to the masses. He hoped that people will surely give the Congress the power, if it works according to the wishes of the people.

...
Tags: a. revanth reddy, padayatra, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Revanth inaugurates Bharat Jodo U-19 cricket tournament
KTR in TSPSC paper leak, says Revanth
Revanth to resume padayatra on March 27

Latest From Nation

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao. (Photo:Twitter @@MinisterKTR)

Cong leaders meet Gov, seek probe against KTR in TSPSC case

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo: Twitter/@TelanganaCMO)

KCR to meet Ramadagu farmers today over crop loss

Telugu Desam leader Chadalavada Aravinda Babu. (Photo: Facebook

Tension mounts as TD leader taken into preventive custody

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife Bharathi participate in the Ugadi celebrations with the traditional dress at the camp office on Wednesday, Ministers RK Roja, Kottu Satyanarayana, MLA Chevireddy Bhaskarareddy and others also seen. Photo BY ARRANGEMENT.

CM Jagan wishes people and state prosperous times ahead



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending March 21

N. Balakrishna aka NBK is all set to appear on Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 this week Friday and Saturday.
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Digital tech will reach everyone in society: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a post-budget webinar on ‘Ease of Living using Technology', via video conferencing, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

CJI rues lack of empathy in educational institutions

19th Annual Convocation at Nalsar University of Law Hyderabad, (left to Right) Justice Ujjal Bhuyan Chief Justice High Court for the State of Telangana and Chancellor,NALSAR, Justice P.S Narasimha Judge Supreme Court of India, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud Chief Justice of India, and Justice V. Ramasubramanian Judge. Supreme court of India and others participate. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Infrastructure development is the driving force of the economy: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a post-budget webinar on ‘Infrastructure and Investment', in New Delhi, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (PTI Photo)

ABVP workers allege vandalism of Chhatrapati Shivaji's portrait in JNU, demand action

The ABVP Secretary urged the JNU administration to take strict action against the accused and stop the miscreants from disrupting the university atmosphere. — Representational Image/DC

India has shown world the real meaning of 'anti-fragile': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->