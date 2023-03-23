Ugadi Panchangam reading: KCR’s stars are going to shine

HYDERABAD: No one, not even Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, seemed to be immune to the prophecies the stars have written for them. In a nutshell, this is what Vedic scholar Bachampalli Santosh Kumar Sastry cautioned the Chief Minister about when he read the Panchangam during the state government’s official Ugadi celebrations at the Ravindra Bharathi on Wednesday.

Sastry predicted that the Chief Minister will face opposition and resistance from his own people this year, but added that Rao, with his vast experience and wisdom, will be able to control them. He also predicted that Opposition parties have to struggle very hard to make their presence felt this year.

For the state, Sastry predicted heavy rains and cyclones in August and September, as well as a bumper harvest this year.

Elaborating further on the Chief Minister’s zodiac sign 'Makara Rasi' (Capricorn), Sastry said the ‘Shobhakrut Nama Samvatsaram’ appears set to offer a mixture of good and bad times for Rao. The first half of the year until October, he said, will be more favourable than what follows after October for Rao. “The ‘ashtama Shani dosha’ from January 17 this year will have some impact on the CM. Due to this, he should not blindly believe all and examine each and every issue carefully before going ahead,” he said.

The Chief Minister was not present at the celebrations and spent the day at Pragati Bhavan.