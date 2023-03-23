  
Nation, In Other News

CM Jagan wishes people and state prosperous times ahead

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SAMPAT G SAMRITAN
Published Mar 23, 2023, 12:55 am IST
Updated Mar 23, 2023, 1:16 am IST
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife Bharathi participate in the Ugadi celebrations with the traditional dress at the camp office on Wednesday, Ministers RK Roja, Kottu Satyanarayana, MLA Chevireddy Bhaskarareddy and others also seen. Photo BY ARRANGEMENT.
VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has, in a Ugadi message, wished the people a happy life and prosperity for the state.

The Chief Minister celebrated the Shobhakrut Nama Ugadi festival with traditional gaiety and fervour, in the replica of Tirumala temple at Goshala near his camp office at Tadepalli on Wednesday.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, dressed in traditional attire, arrived at the venue along with his wife Bharati. They were  received by Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy and senior officials. The Chief Minister garlanded the statue of former CM and his father Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy.

The CM and his wife offered special prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara and listened to a Panchanga Sravanam rendering by renowned astrologer, Kappaganti Subbarayan Somayajulu, who predicted good rains, good governance and self-sufficiency in all prime sectors of the state in the New Year. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Bharati were served with Ugadi Pachadi to mark the occasion.

Later, the CM released the agriculture, horticulture, Shilparamam and Ugadi calendars for the year 2023-24, brought out by the tourism and culture department.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “I wish all those present at the venue for the Ugadi celebrations and to my sisters, brothers, friends and grandparents all good in the New Year. I also wish that God blesses them abundantly. I convey my greetings to all the people on the occasion of Ugadi festival.”

The CM and his wife witnessed a dance-drama presented by Anand Sai group and Padmaja Reddy on the importance of Ugadi festival and another on the administrative reforms being carried out in the state.

The popular Annamacharya Kirtan ‘Nigama Nigamantha’ was rendered by Mayukh and the melody ‘Kannulatho Chusedi’ was sung by Vagdevi.

The Chief Minister felicitated the Vedic Pandits, artistes and singers who took part in the Ugadi celebrations. Ministers Kottu Satyanarayana, R.K. Roja, Adimulapu Suresh, Jogi Ramesh and others were present.

Tags: ugadi, chief minister ys jagan mohan reddy, ugadi celebrations
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


