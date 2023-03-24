  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 23 Mar 2023 KCR announces Rs 10, ...
Nation, In Other News

KCR announces Rs 10,000 per acre relief for crop loss

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 24, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Mar 24, 2023, 12:02 am IST
Chief Minister Shri K. Chandrasekhar Rao inspected the crops damaged by the recent untimely rains on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter)
 Chief Minister Shri K. Chandrasekhar Rao inspected the crops damaged by the recent untimely rains on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, who conducted an aerial survey of the four rain-affected districts of the state on Thursday, announced Rs 10,000 per acre financial assistance to farmers whose crops were damaged by unseasonal rains and hailstorms last week, while criticising the BJP government at  the Centre for showing little concern for farmers other than doing politics.

Financial assistance was extended to even tenant farmers for the first time, marking a substantial shift in the Chief Minister's stance towards them.

After undertaking an aerial survey of the rain-affected areas of Khammam, Warangal, Mahbubabad, and Karimnagar districts and interacting with farmers, the CM stated that crops covering 2.28 lakh acres had been damaged and that financial relief of Rs 228 crore will be provided to farmers.

Speaking to the media in Khammam, the Chief Minister stated that the state government will not submit crop loss reports to the Centre in protest for its failure to release crop loss assistance to Telangana in the past, and that the state government would bear the burden of financial assistance for farmers on its own. Rao elaborated on the extent of crop loss caused by the unseasonal rains, stating that crops over an area of 2,22,250 acres were destroyed, with maize accounting for 1,29,446 acres, paddy 72,709 acres, mango 8,865 acres, and other crops accounting for 17,238 acres.

“If we go by Centre’s norms on extending financial assistance for crop loss due to rains, farmers will not get any big relief. What the Centre provides is insufficient. For maize, it pays just Rs. 3,332 per acre, for paddy, Rs. 5,400, and for mango, Rs. 7,200. This is by no means enough for farmers,” he remarked.

Further, Rao stated that the Telangana government had been providing free electricity, free irrigation, and waived off irrigation water cess arrears levied by previous governments. “We have initiated these measures for the welfare of farmers, to strengthen agriculture, and to make agriculture profitable. These measures produced positive outcomes, and Telangana is now one of the top producing states in the nation for agriculture. Keeping this in view, we have decided to extend Rs 10,000 per acre relief to farmers who suffered crop loss due to recent heavy rains," he announced.

The Chief Minister slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre, accusing it of being indifferent to farmers and farmers' needs despite Telangana experiencing heavy rains and crop losses multiple times in the previous years. “We made repeated requests to the Centre to release funds to extend flood relief to farmers. They say they will send the Central teams to assess crop loss. No one knows when those Central teams will come. Sometimes they take more than six months.

Even if they conduct surveys and submit reports to the Centre on crop loss, there is no guarantee that the Centre releases funds to the state. For this reason, we have now decided not to submit crop loss reports to the Centre nor request for their funds in protest against their callous attitude towards farmers," Rao remarked.

The CM also came down heavily on the Centre for not bringing an effective crop insurance scheme in the country, accusing that the existing insurance schemes benefit insurance companies more than the farmers. 

Further, Rao directed Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari to take steps to ensure that tenant farmers receive the financial support extended by the state government by making required amendments in the rules as the state government has removed tenant farmer column from the ‘pattadar’ passbooks by amending the Revenue Act in 2018.

...
Tags: chief minister k.chandrashekar rao, financial assistance, bjp government, telangana government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Bandi says aid announced doesn’t even cover basic investment. (Photo: Twitter)

BJP rubbishes KCR’s crop damage aid, seeks Fasal Bima in state

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (Photo:DC)

Bandi scoffs at KTR's legal notice

Travel fares to be reduced by up to 30% on lean days. (DC file photo)

TSRTC to introduce dynamic ticketing

They procured the data from executives working for the respective banks or from employees working in companies to whom banks had outsourced the work. (DC/Representational image)

SBI & BoB credit card customers' data stolen, 10 held



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending March 21

N. Balakrishna aka NBK is all set to appear on Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 this week Friday and Saturday.
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Digital tech will reach everyone in society: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a post-budget webinar on ‘Ease of Living using Technology', via video conferencing, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Crescent moon not sighted anywhere in India; Ramzan to start on March 24

The Ramzan fasting date changes yearly as the Muslim community follows the Islamic calendar based on the lunar cycle or phases of the moon. The starting and end date of Ramzan depends on the sighting of the crescent moon. — Representational Image/DC

CJI rues lack of empathy in educational institutions

19th Annual Convocation at Nalsar University of Law Hyderabad, (left to Right) Justice Ujjal Bhuyan Chief Justice High Court for the State of Telangana and Chancellor,NALSAR, Justice P.S Narasimha Judge Supreme Court of India, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud Chief Justice of India, and Justice V. Ramasubramanian Judge. Supreme court of India and others participate. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Infrastructure development is the driving force of the economy: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a post-budget webinar on ‘Infrastructure and Investment', in New Delhi, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (PTI Photo)

ABVP workers allege vandalism of Chhatrapati Shivaji's portrait in JNU, demand action

The ABVP Secretary urged the JNU administration to take strict action against the accused and stop the miscreants from disrupting the university atmosphere. — Representational Image/DC
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->