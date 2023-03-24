17 bills passed in AP assembly and council

The council passed 10 government bills by voice vote on the seventh day of its 42nd session.(Photo: By Arrangement)

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly passed seven Bills and the Legislative Council 10 Bills on Thursday. The seven bills in assembly included the AP Grama Sachivalayams and Ward Sachivalayams (GSWS) Bill, 2023, the AP State Commission for Scheduled Castes (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Andhra Pradesh Public Services Delivery Guarantee (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Andhra Pradesh Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

The Assembly passed by voice vote the AP Grama Sachivalayams and Ward Sachivalayams (GSWS) Bill, 2023, the AP Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the AP Municipal Laws (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023, moved by municipal administration and urban development minister Audimulapu Suresh.

The Assembly also passed the AP Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan (Planning, Allocation and Utilization of Financial Resources) (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the AP State Commission for Scheduled Castes (Amendment) Bill, 2023 moved by social welfare minister Merugu Nagarjuna.

It also passed the AP Public Services Delivery Guarantee (Amendment) Bill, 2023, moved by industries and commerce minister Gudivada Amarnath by voice vote.

The AP State Commission for Scheduled Tribes (Amendment) Bill, 2023 moved by deputy chief minister (tribal welfare) Peedika Rajanna Dora was also passed.

Meanwhile, the council passed 10 government bills by voice vote on the seventh day of its 42nd session.

These included the AP Education (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the AP Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the AP State Minorities Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Registration (AP Amendment) Bill, 2023, the AP Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the AP Prohibition (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the AP Advocates’ Welfare Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the AP Commission for Backward Classes Other Than Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the AP Milk Procurement (Protection of Farmers) and Enforcement of Safety of Milk Standards Bill, 2023. All the 10 bills had been passed in the assembly earlier.