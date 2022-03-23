Disha response time improved, all support to AP Police: CM Jagan

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy flag off to DISHA patrol vehicles & Mobile Rest Rooms at the entrance of the Secretariat on Wednesday. (DC Image)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy flagged off a fleet of 163 Disha patrol vehicles and 18 caravans at the Secretariat here on Wednesday. These vehicles would improve the response time for protecting women and children in emergency situations, he said.

The chief minister said 900 two-wheelers were already made available in the state and 163 four-wheelers will join the fleet. Some 3000 other vehicles will be equipped with GPS for protecting women in distress. This apart, 18 caravans equipped with restrooms and dressing rooms were bought specially for the women police.

A total of 30 caravans were allotted for the purpose, of which 18 came today and the rest 12 would come in a few days.

Reiterating that the state government is giving top priority to law and order, safety and security of women, the CM said there should be no compromise on the protection and safety of women. About 1.16 crore women have downloaded the Disha App across the state. All the Disha patrol vehicles are connected to the control room through GPS. The staff will respond within a short span of 4-5 minutes in towns and 8-10 minutes in villages in case of an emergency.

The chief minister praised the police force, mainly DGP Rajendranath Reddy, DIG Pala Raju and former DGP Gautham Sawang for their efforts to reduce the response time to reach the incident spot and rescue the victims.

He promised all support from the government to the AP police in bettering the Disha app and related services.

Legislative council chairman Moshen Raju, MLA Vundavalli Sridevi, chief secretary Sameer Sarma, DGP Rajendranath, and other officials were present.