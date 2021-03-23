Nation Other News 23 Mar 2021 No forest permission ...
Nation, In Other News

No forest permission hits power supply to agriculture in Kadapa

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 23, 2021, 4:21 am IST
Updated Mar 23, 2021, 4:21 am IST
A 2.7 km of power line is to be built through Nallamala forests for uninterrupted supply of electricity in the region
Power supply for agriculture in Porumamilla, Badvel, Mydukur, Siddavatam and Vontimitta areas has been getting severely disrupted frequently. (Representational Photo: AFP)
 Power supply for agriculture in Porumamilla, Badvel, Mydukur, Siddavatam and Vontimitta areas has been getting severely disrupted frequently. (Representational Photo: AFP)

KADAPA: Lack of permission from the Forest Department in the Kadapa district is obstructing the nine-hour uninterrupted supply of electricity to agriculture.

Power supply for agriculture in Porumamilla, Badvel, Mydukur, Siddavatam and Vontimitta areas has been getting severely disrupted frequently. To overcome this, a new 65-km power line was proposed three years ago. This line has been completed to a distance of about 62.3 km. Only 2.7 km of line is to be built through Nallamala forests.

 

A total of 10 power towers are to be constructed along this route. Electricity officials maintain that once this power line is completed, they will be able supply uninterrupted power to Vontimitta and Siddavatam in Rajampet constituency, as well as to areas in Badvel and Mydukur assembly constituencies.

The existing electrical line was laid 20 years ago to supply power from Kadapa 220 KV substation to the Vontimitta 132 KV substation. The line runs for about 18 km through forest lands. The line was laid as per requirements of that time, with the wire able to withstand a load of up to 70 MW. With power demand increasing tremendously, the line is tripping frequently.

 

Officials say power requirements from Vontimitta to Porumamilla, Atmakuru and other places cannot be met unless the line is able to take 110 to 120 MW of load. When the issue was brought to the attention of state authorities, they granted permission to construct a 220 KV line from Talamanchipatnam 420 KV substation in Jammalamadugu Mandal to Mekavaripalle 220 KV substation in Porumamilla mandal. The work started three years ago and is almost complete. Only a 2.7-km line through Nallamala forest near Mekavaripalle is to be laid. However, work on it has remained stalled for almost a year due to lack of permissions from the Forest Department.

 

AP Transco chief engineer Sake Sriramulu and Superintendent Engineer Nallabothula Srinivasulu of Kadapa, speaking to Deccan Chronicle, said Rs. 4-crore compensation has already been paid to the Forest Department.

However, the department is seeking another Rs. 4.5 crore for Wildlife Protection. The officials said AP Transco has requested to waive the additional amount, but the Forest Department has refused.

“We have already sent proposals for the additional amount, which may be sanctioned soon,” Transco officials said. Proddatur forest officer M. Nagarjuna Reddy told Deccan Chronicle that once Rs. 4.5 crore is paid, Forest Department would grant the permission accordingly.

 

...
Tags: power supply problem in kadapa villages, power supply for agriculture, porumamilla, badvel, mydukur, siddavatam, vontimitta, nallamala forests, power supply in badvel
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Cuddapah


Horoscope 23 March 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The accused ressurised the girl, who was a minor then, and obtained her nude photos on a threat that he would commit suicide if she does not comply. — DC file photo

Social media questioned for delay in removal of obscene photos of married woman

The collapse of the gallery was attributed to the weakness of the structure. However, the exact cause of the mishap would be known only after investigation, police said. (Image by arrangement)

80 spectators injured as gallery collapses at kabaddi meet in Telangana's Suryapet

The Central University of Andhra Pradesh (CUAP) was cleared by a Union Council of Ministry’s resolution in August 2018 and the University of Hyderabad (UoH) was nominated as a mentor institution for two consecutive academic years. (Photo: AP Central University)

AP Central university to construct compound wall with central funds

According to the devotees in the area, a short circuit in a shop appeared to have resulted in the fire. (By arrangement)

Fire guts shops in Dargah Yousufain in Nampally



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Kerala to host annual folk art fest from February 20

Representational Image (Twitter@asialuxe_travel)

City teen inventor relishes date with Modi

In the future, the young innovator plans on starting his own company which would come up with more such devices and innovations. (Image credit : Facebook)

Telangana HC jails Sircilla collector, 2 officials for contempt of court

The construction work went on despite court orders and the petitioners’ lands were submerged even without paying compensation to them. — DC file photo

I was poisoned in Bengaluru during a promotion interview: ISRO scientist

Isro scientist Tapan Misra

Karnataka govt seeks Centre's nod for priority vaccination for teachers

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar (Image Source: DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham