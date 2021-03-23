Half-day schools in AP from April 1

VIJAYAWADA: Schools will be open only for a half-day from April 1 in Andhra Pradesh. They will commence at 7:45 a.m. and close at 11:30 a.m. This was announced by education minister Adimulapu Suresh here on Monday. He said the government has been prompted to do so following a surge in Coronavirus cases as well as day temperatures rising with the summer setting in.

The half-day schools will benefit students from Classes I to X. The minister further announced that soon after classes end at 11:30 a.m., students will be served their mid-day meal, which they can consume before going home for the day.