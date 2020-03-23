Nation Other News 23 Mar 2020 Amid corornavirus ou ...
Amid corornavirus outbeak, Ram temple construction in Ayodhya begins

PTI
Published Mar 23, 2020, 5:14 pm IST
Updated Mar 23, 2020, 5:14 pm IST
The idols will remain at the temporary structure till the completion of the temple
 Representational image

Ayodhya: The construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya was initiated on Monday with special prayers to shift idols of the deity to a temporary structure.

The idols will remain at the temporary structure till the completion of the temple.

 

The construction was initiated amid restrictions in the wake of the coronavirus threat in Ayodhya.

The special puja will continue on Tuesday and the idols will be shifted to the new structure on Wednesday morning.

The special prayers were held in the presence of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust members Bimlendra Mishra and Dr Anil Mishra.

The trust was constituted by the Centre in February, days before the expiry of three-month deadline set by the Supreme Court.

...
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Ayodhya


Indonesians being screened for the symptoms of the coronavirus at the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on March 16, 2020. One of the latest positive cases was a case of community transmission from the Indonesian set. (PTI)

Another case of local transmission of corona arises in Telangana

Representational image

All eyes on Chouhan as BJP legislature party meet in MP, oath taking tonight

Twitter image

Covid19 cases in India climb to 415

Ruksana Ustad. (Twitter)

Congress leader M L Ustad's daughter attends party meeting while in quarantine



