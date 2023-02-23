  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 23 Feb 2023 TTD to introduce fac ...
Nation, In Other News

TTD to introduce facial recognition at Tirupati temple

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 23, 2023, 9:59 am IST
Updated Feb 23, 2023, 10:07 am IST
Venkateswara Temple, Tirumala. (DC photo)
 Venkateswara Temple, Tirumala. (DC photo)

Tirupati: In a move aimed at obviating misuse of temple services, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is introducing facial recognition technology at the world famous Lord Venkateswara shrine here.

The new tech will be experimented at sarva darshanam, tokenless darshan (holy visit), laddu disbursal, accommodation allotment systems, caution deposit refunds and others by TTD, the official custodian of the hill shrine which the devotees throng all through the year.

"TTD is set to introduce facial recognition technology on an experimental basis at Vaikuntam 2 and AMS systems from March 1 onwards," said a temple official.

As part of this new initiative, D Narasimha Kishore, chief vigilance and security officer (CVSO), TTD said each and every pilgrim will be photographed at the entry point while enrolling for darshan to be matched with the data bank for averting impersonation and services misuse.

Following the first visit, that particular pilgrim can be easily identified during every subsequent visit.

"When he (pilgrim) enters the temple a second time, the man will be cross-checked with facial recognition. When he stands before the camera and his image is captured, it will be sent to the data (bank) and compared if the same ticket is matched, then he will be allowed. Else it will attract (charges of) impersonation," Kishore said.

Other complementary benefits include tracing a missing person's trail in the temple complex, ensuring laddus (consecrated sweets served as prasadam) delivery is not misused, ending impersonation, swift verification of devotees and others.

"Checking a devotee will be very fast. Earlier, we used to check with Aadhaar cards, take personal details manually and enter. Now even impersonation status will be storedaction will be initiated, there is a proof. This is a big achievement if it succeeds hundred per cent," said the senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer.

On successful incorporation of this technology, once a pilgrim enters Tirumala, he is under the digital fence of the temple management. All 3,000 cameras can capture all the devotees.

"Once his (devotee) face is recognised at the time of enrollment, you can check the person at the entry point. Next when he is going to darshan. One token of prasadam will be given. There he can be checked. From there he goes to the prasadam, there also we can cross check," he noted.

The outsourced staff manning the laddu counters are known for misusing the disbursal process, doling out excess laddus to some, which can now be sanitised with facial recognition.

Sandeep from the TTD's IT wing pointed out that the new technology will allot accommodation only after correctly matching a pilgrim to the temple's database.

"Even if an Aadhaar card is manipulated, facial recognition will negate those illegal efforts. We have already tested it at sarvadarshanam, it is working fine. We will also test it for accommodation for a month and half," said Sandeep.

Following the testing phase of about 45 days at the accommodation system, Sandeep said TTD will entirely do away with the SMS service and usher in direct facial recognition.

"From then on it will be direct facial tech. We can easily identify malpractices in our system. At laddus, sarvadarshanam, accommodation," he asserted.

Technology may come and go but devotees of the deity have their own reflections. M Srinivasa Chary, a goldsmith from Kamareddy in Telangana observed that families consisting of young children and aged individuals should not be inconvenienced with facial recognition.

"Many pilgrims visit with all their family members and not every one of them can stand in those queues for long. If one able person from a family is allowed to take the entire rightful laddu quota of his family, then it will be good," Chary pointed out. Chary makes sure he visits the temple at least once in a couple of months.

Likewise, Kishore observed facial recognition technology is not yet fully embraced in India, which is true when compared to China, a country widely criticised for turning into a surveillance state by misusing this technology.

"If you see the airports (in India), still they are not using facial recognition. Still they are asking for a boarding pass. Though SEBI is using the tech to some extent, many places in India, be it the government sector, are not using facial recognition," said Kishore, adding the technology is not used even in Parliament.

According to the senior police official, biometric identification using iris and fingerprints are 100 per cent foolproof as facial recognition sometimes is only 60 percent correct.

After gauging the efficiency, TTD's chief security officer feels that it can also be integrated into the surveillance camera command control system of one of the richest Hindu temples, which draws nearly 1 lakh visitors a day.

Meanwhile, Sandeep assured that the data harvested and mapped for facial recognition is immune to external interference, considering its secured nature in TTD's local data centre.

"It is stored in our data centre only. It is not stored outside TTD premises. Second thing is it is an intranet application. It is not an internet application, he said.

Moreover, TTD's data centre is fortified with a disaster recovery facility located at Tirumala Arjitham office. He claimed the public or the outside world cannot access this data.

...
Tags: ttd facial recognition, misuse of ttd temple services
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

Congress leaders stage a protest dharna at the IGI Airport after the party leader Pawan Khera was allegedly deboarded from the plane owing to an FIR against him, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Congress claims Khera deplaned from Raipur flight, stages dharna on tarmac

Supporters of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami celebrate outside AIADMK headquarters in Chennai, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The Supreme Court allowed Palaniswami to continue as AIADMK's Interim General Secretary. (PTI Photo)

SC verdict has unmasked the betrayers who wanted to finish off AIADMK: Palaniswami

Nagarjuna as also experts and senior officials examined the prototype idols, gave their opinions and sent them to the design experts in Gurugram to finalize the shape. –– Twitter

Work on 125-feet tall Ambedkar statue speeded up, says minister Nagarjuna

Secunderabad: Man makes hoax call claiming bomb planted on Bellari Express, held



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending February 28

Two major Telugu Sankranti releases will be streamed on OTT platforms this week. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Fiji wants India's help to revive sugar industry

Sugarcane Growers’ Council CEO Vimal Dutt, Fiji’s sugar industry minister Charan Jeath Singh, Fiji Sugar Corporation CEO Bhan Pratap Singh and Iiai, Second Secretary Fiji High Commission, New Delhi

Bring tobacco products under highest tax bracket: Owaisi to Center

Underlining the health aspect, Owaisi in a Tweet said the existing policy was making tobacco more affordable. (Twitter)

SC dismisses PIL on contesting from two seats

Rejecting the PIL by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, the top court in its order said that there was, “No manifest arbitrariness for violation of article 14 and 21 of the constitution and it is not for this court to strike down the provision as unconstitutional. (Representational Image: PTI)

Jaishankar unveils bust of Sardar Vallabhai Patel in Fiji's capital Suva

Jaishankar unveils bust of Sardar Vallabhai Patel in Fiji's capital Suva. — Twitter

CM Yogi Adityanath doting on cat goes viral on social media on last day of 2022

On Saturday, a picture of the Uttar Pradesh CM enjoying the company of a cat went viral on social media. (Image credit: Twitter/@myogiadityanath)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->