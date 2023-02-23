  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 23 Feb 2023 Traffic jam during n ...
Nation, In Other News

Traffic jam during nomination process in Anantapur

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAGABHUSHANAM HOSKOTE
Published Feb 23, 2023, 8:01 am IST
Updated Feb 23, 2023, 8:01 am IST
YSRC MLC candidate Seethamraju Sudhakar along with TTD Chairman, YV Subba Reddy, and party leaders takes part in a huge procession to file the nominations near Sampath Vinayak Temple in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. (P Narasimha Murthy/DC)
 YSRC MLC candidate Seethamraju Sudhakar along with TTD Chairman, YV Subba Reddy, and party leaders takes part in a huge procession to file the nominations near Sampath Vinayak Temple in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. (P Narasimha Murthy/DC)

ANANTAPUR: The MLC election nomination process witnessed traffic interruption in many areas of Anantapur town on Wednesday as the main parties including several independents have reportedly violated the Election Commission Guidelines.

Main centres en route to the collectorate were jammed with convoys of vehicles of the candidates and their followers from across the Rayalaseema region.

The Rayalaseema West MLC seat nomination process was at Anantapur collectorate. Leaders and close aides of candidates from various parts of Anantapur, Satya Sai, Kadapa, Rajampet, Kurnool and Nandyal arrived to take part.

The Sapthagiri circle, Vidyuth Nagar, Aravinda Nagar, Drivers Colony, Sai Nagar, Sangameswara Circle and collectorate areas witnessed traffic interruption due to the presence of a large number of vehicles in the convoys of candidates of the main parties.

The YSRC candidates Vennapusa Ravindra Reddy of the graduate constituency and S Mangamma, candidate of local bodies of Anantapur district, filed their nominations.

Accompanied by the regional YSRC coordinator Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, women welfare minister Ushasri Charan and MLAs from several constituencies along with other cadres formed part of the nomination process.

The YSRC organised the assembling of party cadres at the function hall near Sangameswara Circle.

Similarly, TD candidate Ramgopal Reddy of Pulivendula -- as candidate for Graduate constituency -- filed his nomination papers, accompanied by TD polit buro member Kalava Sreenivasulu, Uravakonda MLA Payyavula Kesav and some other leaders from the region.

Private function spot at Drivers Colony was the venue for the TD candidate to mobilise leaders.

BJP candidate Raghavendra Nagaruru filed his nomination for the graduate constituency of Rayalaseema West. BJP leaders from Anantapur, Kurnool and Kadapa were present.

Candidates supported by the left parties - Pothula Nagaraju for graduate constituency and former MLC Katti Narasimha Reddy for teachers constituency – came and filed their nominations in a convoy of vehicles from a function hall.

Traffic disruption caused inconvenience to the common public during the peak hours and the police had to intervene to clear the vehicles in many parts of Anantapur.

...
Tags: ap mlc elections, anantapur, rayalaseema region
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


Horoscope 23 February 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

YSRC, TD, BJP candidates file papers for MLC elections
BRS MLC Padi Kaushik Reddy appears before NWC

Latest From Nation

Anoop after winning the lottery last year — PTI

Kerala's lottery man makes luck of the draw his life story, the state is all smiles

Sharad Pawar's daughter and NCP leader Supriya Sule — PTI

"Worrying": NCP MP Supriya Sule seeks probe into Sanjay Raut's claim of life threat

The session opened with presidential address of Intuc president G. Sanjeeva Reddy who urged delegates numbering about 7,000 and general council members to help unorganised workers in achieving decent employment and fair pay for a perfect purchasing power for the rural, agricultural and gig workers. (DC)

Help unorganised sector workers get jobs: INTUC

Speaking on the occasion, collector Koteswar Rao recalled that Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy had been born in 1806 in Rupanagudi village in Uyyalawada mandal of Nandyal district. He had been the first to start a freedom movement against British rulers prior to the First War of Independence in 1857. (DC)

Uyyalawada remembered on his 176th death anniversary



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending February 28

Two major Telugu Sankranti releases will be streamed on OTT platforms this week. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Fiji wants India's help to revive sugar industry

Sugarcane Growers’ Council CEO Vimal Dutt, Fiji’s sugar industry minister Charan Jeath Singh, Fiji Sugar Corporation CEO Bhan Pratap Singh and Iiai, Second Secretary Fiji High Commission, New Delhi

Will get married when right girl comes along: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', at Hiranagar in Kathua district, Sunday. (PTI Photo)

PM to gift Telangana Rs 7,000 cr worth of projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

Bring tobacco products under highest tax bracket: Owaisi to Center

Underlining the health aspect, Owaisi in a Tweet said the existing policy was making tobacco more affordable. (Twitter)

SC dismisses PIL on contesting from two seats

Rejecting the PIL by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, the top court in its order said that there was, “No manifest arbitrariness for violation of article 14 and 21 of the constitution and it is not for this court to strike down the provision as unconstitutional. (Representational Image: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->