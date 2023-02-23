Traffic jam during nomination process in Anantapur

YSRC MLC candidate Seethamraju Sudhakar along with TTD Chairman, YV Subba Reddy, and party leaders takes part in a huge procession to file the nominations near Sampath Vinayak Temple in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. (P Narasimha Murthy/DC)

ANANTAPUR: The MLC election nomination process witnessed traffic interruption in many areas of Anantapur town on Wednesday as the main parties including several independents have reportedly violated the Election Commission Guidelines.

Main centres en route to the collectorate were jammed with convoys of vehicles of the candidates and their followers from across the Rayalaseema region.

The Rayalaseema West MLC seat nomination process was at Anantapur collectorate. Leaders and close aides of candidates from various parts of Anantapur, Satya Sai, Kadapa, Rajampet, Kurnool and Nandyal arrived to take part.

The Sapthagiri circle, Vidyuth Nagar, Aravinda Nagar, Drivers Colony, Sai Nagar, Sangameswara Circle and collectorate areas witnessed traffic interruption due to the presence of a large number of vehicles in the convoys of candidates of the main parties.

The YSRC candidates Vennapusa Ravindra Reddy of the graduate constituency and S Mangamma, candidate of local bodies of Anantapur district, filed their nominations.

Accompanied by the regional YSRC coordinator Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, women welfare minister Ushasri Charan and MLAs from several constituencies along with other cadres formed part of the nomination process.

The YSRC organised the assembling of party cadres at the function hall near Sangameswara Circle.

Similarly, TD candidate Ramgopal Reddy of Pulivendula -- as candidate for Graduate constituency -- filed his nomination papers, accompanied by TD polit buro member Kalava Sreenivasulu, Uravakonda MLA Payyavula Kesav and some other leaders from the region.

Private function spot at Drivers Colony was the venue for the TD candidate to mobilise leaders.

BJP candidate Raghavendra Nagaruru filed his nomination for the graduate constituency of Rayalaseema West. BJP leaders from Anantapur, Kurnool and Kadapa were present.

Candidates supported by the left parties - Pothula Nagaraju for graduate constituency and former MLC Katti Narasimha Reddy for teachers constituency – came and filed their nominations in a convoy of vehicles from a function hall.

Traffic disruption caused inconvenience to the common public during the peak hours and the police had to intervene to clear the vehicles in many parts of Anantapur.