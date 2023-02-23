  
 BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Angry citizens fume at govt, Mayor over stray dog menace

BANSARI TRIVEDI J
Published Feb 23, 2023
Updated Feb 23, 2023, 7:52 am IST
HYDERABAD:  The death of a four-year-old boy mauled by a pack of stray dogs triggered outrage as well as panic among the public, who demanded that the strays be relocated from their neighbourhoods, while blaming the state government, particularly Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, for neglecting the scourge for a long time.

birth control centres were set up in the city, the general public and netizens have stated that such centres have produced no results and that tougher implementation is required to eliminate such menace.

Angered by the death of the four-year-old boy, Venesh Vijayan, an entrepreneur, stated that the boy was killed not by stray dogs but by the authorities who had failed to initiate stringent measures to eliminate the stray dog menace, while advocating that the stray dogs needed to be relocated to centres as they it is not safe to let them roam freely on the streets. Some say that the children no longer have the freedom to play outside without fear of being attacked by stray dogs. They claim that the number of stray dogs in their neighbourhoods is increasing, and that despite complaints, the dogs are released after being sterilised, posing a threat to them.

dogs are no longer needed in society, and that sterilisation is ineffective, others argue that dogs act this way when they are denied food and water, especially as the mercury rises.

streets and being a threat to human civilization. According to Dr. Bilal Hussain, dogs in Telangana should be euthanized immediately. "A dog bite can result in rabies and a variety of other diseases. "When I was posted at Fever Hospital, dog bite cases were a regular feature. If we could avoid such a situation, time and resources could be saved, he remarked.

Some demanded that parks be built to care for stray dogs. "GHMC should ensure that stray dogs' menace should not be a cause for concern for the citizens whether in Hyderabad or anywhere in Telangana," said Naveen Naidu, a Hyderabad resident.

"Children, elders, no one feels secure walking on streets. We are either scared of gold chain snatchers or stray dogs roaming freely, endangering the lives of people," he remarked. Syed Zahoor Uddin stated that instead of professing to the people that they should adopt the stray dogs, the Telangana government should first set an example by adopting them.

Vox Pop

The dogs won't let us sleep at night and are a constant menace throughout the day. A dog bit the face of a five-year-old girl a few months ago when she was riding a bicycle, and her face was destroyed.  Our neighbourhood used to have three to four stray dogs, but now their numbers have gone up to 20. When we make a complaint with the GHMC, they just take the dogs, sterilise them, and return them to the same area. My nine-year-old niece was chased by street dogs recently when she was strolling past them. She came home in tears, terrified. This must end, and the government must act by initiating stringent measures to curb the menace.

Hussain Kanchwala, a businessman and a resident of Trimulgherry

bite me. I can't fathom the fact that they mauled a four-year-old boy to death, and now I am terrified of stray dogs.

Madhuri Sailesh, a homemaker and a resident of West Marredpally

People are frequently in a rush, especially early in the morning and late at night. The stray dogs pursue every car that speeds, and those on two-wheelers are terrified. I've seen people be hit by other vehicles while trying to outrun the dogs by driving faster. This has been going on for years, but the government has done nothing about it.

Hafiz Mohd, a gym trainer and a resident of Bowenpall

I am terrified of street dogs, especially when travelling with my child, because they are unpredictable. They recently bit one of my family members for strolling past them. Walking on the street with stray dogs roaming freely is simply not an option these days.

Komal Kansara, MNC employee, lives in Kukatpally also owns a pet dog

