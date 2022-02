The seized gold weighed 975.16 grams and was valued at Rs 50.70 lakhs. (Photo: Representational/DC)

Hyderabad: Gold weighing 975.16 grams valued at Rs 50.70 lakhs was seized from a plane passenger at the airport here on Wednesday, Customs officials said.

The passenger, who arrived from Imphal, was carrying the metal in paste form in the rectum, the officials said adding that they have booked him.