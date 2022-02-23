Dakshina Kannada district to set up taluk level gaushalas

People who cannot afford to look after their cattle too can leave them at these shelters. (Representational image: PTI)

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada district has decided to set up shelter houses for cattle. The district is proposed to set up Taluk level Gaushalas (cattle shelters) which would be managed at the high-income temples in the district.

Animal right activists have been demanding shelters for stray cattle and the animals seized from the cattle traffickers. People who cannot afford to look after their cattle too can leave them at these shelters.

A district-level Gaushala is being set up at Koyla village on a 10-acre land. The government has released Rs 36 lakh for this purpose. In addition to this, the district administration is also planning to seek the help of high-income temples of the district to set up Taluk level Gaushalas.

“In the first phase, the famous temples of Kukke Sri Subrahmanya temple, Kateel Durgaparameshwari temple, Polali Sri Rajarajeshwari temple, Puttur Sri Mahalingeshwara temple, and Sauthadka Shri Mahaganapathi temples have been identified for the project,” Dakshina Kannada district Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rajendra KV said.

Most of these temples already have small Gaushalas. The proposal is to expand them and provide more infrastructure and land for developing them into Taluk level centers.

The temple administrations too have expressed interest in the project.

Kukke Subrahmanya temple, which tops in the revenue among the endowment temples in the state, proposes nature-friendly Gaushala.

“The officials held discussions with the temple in this regard and we are willing to set up Taluk level Gaushala. We have asked for extra land,” Kateel temple hereditary archak Sriharinarayanadasa Asranna told Deccan Chronicle.

Kateel temple has already initiated a unique project of rearing the Kapila breed of cattle.