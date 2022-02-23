Nation Other News 23 Feb 2022 Dakshina Kannada dis ...
Nation, In Other News

Dakshina Kannada district to set up taluk level gaushalas

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | GURURAJ A PANIYADI
Published Feb 23, 2022, 11:24 am IST
Updated Feb 23, 2022, 11:24 am IST
Animal rights activists have been demanding shelters for stray cattle and the animals seized from the cattle traffickers
People who cannot afford to look after their cattle too can leave them at these shelters. (Representational image: PTI)
 People who cannot afford to look after their cattle too can leave them at these shelters. (Representational image: PTI)

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada district has decided to set up shelter houses for cattle. The district is proposed to set up Taluk level Gaushalas (cattle shelters) which would be managed at the high-income temples in the district.

Animal right activists have been demanding shelters for stray cattle and the animals seized from the cattle traffickers. People who cannot afford to look after their cattle too can leave them at these shelters.

 

A district-level Gaushala is being set up at Koyla village on a 10-acre land. The government has released Rs 36 lakh for this purpose. In addition to this, the district administration is also planning to seek the help of high-income temples of the district to set up Taluk level Gaushalas.

“In the first phase, the famous temples of Kukke Sri Subrahmanya temple, Kateel Durgaparameshwari temple, Polali Sri Rajarajeshwari temple, Puttur Sri Mahalingeshwara temple, and Sauthadka Shri Mahaganapathi temples have been identified for the project,” Dakshina Kannada district Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rajendra KV said.

 

Most of these temples already have small Gaushalas. The proposal is to expand them and provide more infrastructure and land for developing them into Taluk level centers.

The temple administrations too have expressed interest in the project.

Kukke Subrahmanya temple, which tops in the revenue among the endowment temples in the state, proposes nature-friendly Gaushala.

“The officials held discussions with the temple in this regard and we are willing to set up Taluk level Gaushala. We have asked for extra land,” Kateel temple hereditary archak Sriharinarayanadasa Asranna told Deccan Chronicle.

 

Kateel temple has already initiated a unique project of rearing the Kapila breed of cattle.

...
Tags: dakshina kannada, cattle shelters
Location: India, Karnataka, Mangaluru


Latest From Nation

Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik (PTI)

ED questions Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case

A health worker carries vials of the Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a health centre in New Dehi. (Photo: AFP/File)

Bill Gates applauds Indian vaccine manufacturers for supplying affordable vaccines

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party workers holding placards of Party President and Tamil Nadu CM M.K Stalin, celebrate after the party's lead in the local body elections, at the party headquarters, in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Tamil Nadu civic polls: Who will be the Chennai Mayor?

People wait in queues at a polling station to cast their votes for the fourth phase of UP Assembly polls, in Lucknow, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo/ Nand Kumar)

Uttar Pradesh fourth phase elections: 9.10% voting recorded in first 2 hours



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Free entry for tourists for 3 days at Taj Mahal for Shah Jahan's Urs

Tourists take pictures at the Taj Mahal which reopened on September 21, 2020. (Photo: AFP/File)

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray inaugurates viewing deck at Dadar

The deck, named Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Smruti viewing deck, is near Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai's Dadar. (Photo: Twitter/@AUThackeray)

Udupi Paryaya festival to remain low-key amid COVID restrictions

The illuminated Udupi Sri Krishna Math at Udupi. (DC)

Mumbai Police books Google CEO Sundar Pichai, others for Copyright Act violation

Google CEO Sundar Pichai. (Photo: AP/File)

I-T dept searches Chinese telecom major Huawei's office in Delhi, Bengaluru

Huawei said its operations in the country were
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->