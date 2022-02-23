AP minister Goutham Reddy's funeral at Udayagiri

Nellore: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will attend the funeral of AP industries and IT minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy at Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy Institute of Technology and Science (MERITS), an engineering college run by the Mekapati family, in Udayagiri on Wednesday.

As per schedule, the Chief Minister will fly from Kadapa by helicopter and land at the helipad arranged at the college ground at 11.15 am. He will pay homage to Goutham Reddy and leave the venue at 11.45 am after attending the last rites.

Earlier, the family had planned to perform the last rites at their native village-Brahmanapalle in the Atmakur constituency.

Family sources said that the idea was dropped because their ancestral home at Brahmanapalle is under renovation where parking areas and other facilities are inadequate to handle the heavy turnout.

All ministers in the Jaganmohan Reddy's cabinet are also coming to Udayagiri, state minister Anil Kumar Yadav said.

The police have been making elaborate security arrangements in view of CM’s visit. Joint collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad has been camping at Udayagiri to supervise the arrangements, collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu said.